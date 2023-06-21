Submit Release
New traffic signal at Piilani Highway and Okolani Drive/Mikioi Place in flashing mode beginning Friday, June 23

Posted on Jun 20, 2023 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Maui highway users that the newly installed traffic signals at Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) and its intersection with Okolani Drive/Mikioi Place will operate in flashing mode from Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25, 2023. This temporary action is to alert highway users to new signals that will serve as traffic control measures at the intersection.

The traffic signals facing Piʻlani Highway will be flashing yellow and those facing Okolani Drive and Mikioi Place will be flashing red. Motorists are not required to stop during the yellow flashing indication, but should proceed with caution, slow down and remain alert. The flashing red indication should be treated as a stop sign. The traffic signals will be turned on and in normal operation after the morning traffic peak hours on Monday, June 26.

Message boards will be placed at the intersection to notify highway users of the new traffic signals. HDOT advises patience and caution when moving through the area as everyone become used to the new signals.

