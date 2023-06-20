IDHS Public Service Announcement

ILLINOIS, June 20 - 988 is a confidential lifeline and available 24/7. If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or facing a mental health or substance use crisis, help is just a call or text away. Life can throw us unexpected challenges, and sometimes it can make you feel overwhelmed. You are not alone, help is here. Call or text 988 to be connected with a trained, compassionate crisis counselor who can help you navigate difficult times. This message is brought to you by the Illinois Department of Human Services.