Doug Scott starts tenure as ICC Chairman following nomination by Gov. Pritzker

Chicago, IL, ILLINOIS, June 20 - Effective immediately, Doug Scott will serve as Chairman of the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC). Scott was appointed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this year to serve out the remainder of outgoing Chairman Carrie Zalewski's term.





"It's an honor to have been chosen by Governor Pritzker to return to the ICC. Illinois is in the midst of a major energy transition, and thanks to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, the Commission has a major role to play in helping the state responsibly and affordably turn its clean energy goals into a reality. After a valuable stint away from state government, I am eager to serve the people of Illinois in this new capacity," said ICC Chairman Doug Scott.





Chairman Scott is an accomplished, well-respected attorney with an extensive public service background at both the state and local levels. Scott most recently served as the Vice-President for Energy Systems at the Great Plains Institute, where he addressed climate strategy, regulatory response, and issues involving the changing utility business model.





Prior to joining the Great Plains Institute, Scott previously served as Chairman of the Illinois Commerce Commission from 2011 to 2015, during which he helped Illinois expand its renewable energy usage and saved consumers hundreds of millions of dollars on their utility bills. Prior to being appointed to the ICC, Scott worked to protect consumers and significantly reduce emissions from the state's power plants as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. Scott's public service also includes a term as Mayor of Rockford, Illinois, three terms as an Illinois State Representative, and ten years as an attorney for the City of Rockford.





Chairman Scott holds a Juris Doctorate with honors from Marquette University and a Bachelor of Arts with honors from the University of Tulsa.





"I am proud to pass the gavel onto our new Chairman, Doug Scott. He brings a tremendous amount of experience in energy and environmental regulation, along with many years of dedicated public service. I have no doubt that he will ensure the Commission is on the right trajectory. I wish him the best and will be rooting for Commission's success," said outgoing ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski.





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities and equipment in the state.





