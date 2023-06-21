MTV Travel Expo – Port Vila: Unveiling the Best of Domestic Tourism & Travel

Port Vila, Vanuatu, 21 June 2023: Get ready to participate in an action-packed event as the Mi Tumoro Vanuatu Travel Expo (MTV Travel Expo) takes centre stage this Friday and Saturday at Port Vila’s Seafront at the Haus blo Handicraft, Feiawa Park. This not-to-be-missed event is designed to showcase the various tourism offerings, special deals, travel discounts and promotion of domestic tourism offers within the country.

The MTV Travel Expo promises an extraordinary opportunity for travel enthusiasts to connect directly with a diverse range of tourism businesses and operators. This direct interaction will allow attendees to secure unbeatable holiday deals and packages in advance, making it the ideal platform for individuals and families to plan their next unforgettable holiday.

With an outstanding forty-five businesses registered to participate in the event, the MTV Travel Expo is set to wow attendees with amazing deals and exclusive packages. Whether you dream of a luxurious island getaway, a thrilling outdoor adventure, or a serene retreat amidst nature’s wonders, this expo suits every traveller’s taste and budget.

Among the registered businesses are key players such as the country’s national airline –– Air Vanuatu, which has come on board to partner for the event. The Airline, alongside the Vanuatu Tourism Office and significant event Sponsors such as the National Bank of Vanuatu, offers a 30% discount on flights to Tanna, Santo and Malekula for approximately 320 tickets only. To gain the discount, event attendees will be asked to purchase various travel deals and present their receipts to claim the Air Vanuatu airfare deal. We also welcome Fiji Airways, another aviation partner joining us for the first time at the MTV Travel Expo.

Other activities highlighting the two-day event will include performances by the Makura Tokolau String Band, Stan & The Earth Force, Futuna Fatuana Cultural Group, Torotua Local String Band, a Petanque competition, food stalls, sand drawing competitions and local handicraft sales.

The Vanuatu Tourism Office and the National Bank of Vanuatu behind this annual event actively encourage the public to attend and seize the incredible deals offered exclusively at the expo.

“By participating, visiting and supporting the MTV Travel Expo, individuals not only gain access to exceptional travel offers but also contribute to the growth and support of local tourism businesses, fostering resilience and sustainable development within the Vanuatu tourism sector,” says Adela Issachar Aru, Chief Executive Officer of the VTO.