Governor Katie Hobbs Vetoes Partisan SB 1246, Encourages Legislature to Send Bipartisan Compromise

PHOENIX- Today, Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed the partisan SB 1246 and encouraged legislative leaders to vote on the bipartisan compromise with support from mayors, business leaders, and the majority in the House and Senate:

“I’m dedicated to continuing Arizona’s economic growth, building and attracting businesses, and creating good-paying jobs for Arizona workers. This partisan bill does none of those things. I encourage legislators to vote on the compromise that is supported by a bipartisan majority in the House and Senate, community leaders, and cities in Maricopa County. Stop playing partisan politics, stop holding Arizona’s economy hostage, and put the bipartisan compromise up for a vote.”

Read more about the bipartisan compromise HERE.

Bipartisan Maricopa County Elected Officials Released the Following Statements in Support of Governor Hobbs’ Veto

Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise:

“Mayors from across the Valley unanimously supported the MAG plan. The Governor understands the importance of bipartisanship, especially when it involves transportation and economic development.”

Mesa Mayor John Giles:

“Thank you, Governor Hobbs, for your leadership on this issue. We hope the Legislature will reconsider the cities’ Prop 400 compromise bill, that would deliver quality-of-life benefits for all residents, and strengthen the economy for our region and state. Cities are committed to getting a balanced, multi-modal plan to the voters.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego:

“Mayors, tribal leaders, and county officials worked diligently for years to approve a regional transportation plan for our growing Valley. But the bill that the legislature sent to Governor Hobbs simply does not honor the commitments we made to our voters and ultimately does not meet the needs of Maricopa County. I’m grateful to Governor Hobbs for her veto and urge the legislature to send a bill that will better serve our constituents.”

