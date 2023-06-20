Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Mayor of Dauphin David Bosiak

CANADA, June 20 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Mayor of Dauphin, David Bosiak, to share his condolences and to offer support to the community of Dauphin, Manitoba, in the aftermath of the devastating crash that killed 15 people in southwestern Manitoba.

The Prime Minister and the Mayor discussed the tight-knit nature of prairie town communities and how they’ve come together after times of loss. The Prime Minister also shared wishes of strength and perseverance to those still recovering in the hospital.

The Prime Minister thanked the Mayor for his steadfast leadership and compassion during this incredibly difficult time.