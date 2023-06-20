Manchin Announces $1.4 Million for Shepherd University Agricultural Innovation Center

June 20, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,422,000 from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to establish an agricultural small business incubator at Shepherd University’s Agricultural Innovation Center focused on small-scale agricultural enterprises. This federal funding is one of theCongressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requestsSenator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“I am thrilled to have secured this $1.4 million investment for Shepherd University’s Agricultural Innovation Center. This funding will equip students with the resources to establish farm businesses, advance sustainable agriculture in the Mountain State, and expand families’ access to quality agricultural products,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for investments to ensure West Virginia small businesses are equipped with the tools needed to thrive.”

There is an urgent need to recruit more young Americans into the agricultural industry. According to the most recent agricultural census from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a third of America’s 3.4 million farmers are over 65.

To help meet this growing need, the services provided to beginning farmers by Shepherd University’s Agricultural Innovation Center will include 1) training in specialty crop production techniques suitable for small land holdings and urban settings in West Virginia, 2) access to equipment to enable manufacturing of value-added products, 3) assistance with the development of business and marketing plans, and 4) leasing of growing plots at low or no cost.

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests, which provide opportunities for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that directly support West Virginians, boost economic growth, and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.