Introducing $DOGEPOOP: The Hilariously Satirical Meme Coin That Puts Other Memes to Shame

$DOGEPOOP is here to assert the dominance of dogs and show the world that they are the true rulers of the meme world. Inspired by a dream visit from Doge's Holy Spirit, the founder, Dogetoshi, was awakened to a great injustice. Other tokens, such as $PEPE, had begun claiming that "The dogs have had their days, it’s time for Poops to take reign." This claim was not acceptable to passionate Doge lovers.

Fuelled by a sense of humor and a strong desire to restore balance, Dogetoshi embarked on a mission to spread the message far and wide: "Dogs are Dogs, Poops are poops." Thus, $DOGEPOOP was born—a token that embodies satire, puns, and mischievous fun like no other.

$DOGEPOOP aims to be the most entertaining and satirical meme token of all time, offering a unique and engaging experience for its holders. The team behind $DOGEPOOP firmly believes that humor has the power to connect people and build a vibrant community. By blending humor and satire, $DOGEPOOP seeks to revolutionize the perception and engagement of meme coins.

Transparency and security are paramount for $DOGEPOOP. The token has undergone a comprehensive KYC process and an audit, and its contract has been renounced. This commitment to transparency ensures a safe environment for all $DOGEPOOP holders, providing them with peace of mind.

In terms of tokenomics, $DOGEPOOP offers a 10% buyer reward for purchases made on Uniswap V2, granting additional benefits to buyers. Furthermore, a 10% sell tax is applied exclusively to transactions on Uniswap V2, contributing to the stability and integrity of the $DOGEPOOP ecosystem. It is important to note that other transfers are tax-free, enabling seamless and feeless transactions between holders.

To ensure a fair and balanced ecosystem, a minimum of 1000 $DOGEPOOP and a maximum of 1 billion $DOGEPOOP are set for transactions, applicable to the Uniswap V2 pair address only.

The token distribution for $DOGEPOOP is as follows:

Total Supply: 1 trillion $DOGEPOOP

Presale: 40% (400,000,000,000)

Liquidity: 22.42% (224,200,000,000) with LP locked for 1 million days.

Staking Rewards: 30% (300,000,000,000)

CEX Listings: 5.08% (50,800,000,000)

Rewards: 2.5% (25,000,000,000)

Join in celebrating the rise of $DOGEPOOP as the most hilarious, satirical, and mischievous meme token of all time. Together, the $DOGEPOOP community will showcase the true power of dogs and demonstrate that the reign of poops is nothing more than a passing trend.

