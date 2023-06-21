Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Opens in Panama City, 7th Florida Location
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls - Panama City marks the company’s 24th U.S. locationPANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mason’s Famous Lobster RollsⓇ, America’s favorite fast-casual franchise for its genuine Maine lobster experience and the largest brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the widest variety of rolls, announces the addition of its 24th independently owned and operated U.S. location in Panama City, Florida. Opened on May 12, 2023, this is the company’s seventh Florida location.
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is known for its classic, simple recipes made with the highest quality lobster sourced straight from Maine waters. While lobster is considered a luxury reserved for fine dining, Mason’s lobster rolls and lobster-based menu items are more accessible, with fair prices and a casual setting. The menu features Mason's signature lobster rolls as well as other entrees, soups, sides, desserts, drinks and kids’ menu.
Dan Beck founded the first Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls in 2014, inspired by the values and traditions of Maine lobstermen and grounded in his experience as a seafood buyer at a local restaurant. Mason’s sources its lobster only from Maine, where lobsters migrate from colder waters to shed their shells and reveal the sweetest meat. The company buys the “summer pack” directly from Maine lobstermen, as summer is the lobster meat’s sweetest stage.
“I’ve worked in the lobster business for two decades and built relationships with Maine lobstermen who are often second- and third-generation lobstermen,” says Beck. “I decided to start Mason’s Lobster to give more people access to authentic, high-quality New England lobster rolls in a friendly, casual setting. The Panama City location is a prime spot to give locals and tourists from around the world a taste of what we believe is the best lobster in the world.”
The Mason’s Panama City location is in a vibrant tourist destination, right off of the beach pier on the boardwalk. More than four million tourists visit the outdoor mall area each year, particularly from March through August. It’s why Vimal Talati, franchise owner at Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls Panama City, chose the location. “I love the lively Panama City vibe with its beautiful beach, diverse shopping, outdoor events and active nightlife,” he says. “Our location has great views, indoor and outdoor seating, and fantastic food — come as you are. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of this community and offer a unique experience to visitors.”
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls in Panama City is walk-in only and maintains the brand’s casual, friendly environment and New England lobster shack decor. The authentic lobster rolls and other menu items, such as lobster mac and cheese, salads, and clam chowder, are always of the highest quality to hold true to East Coast traditions. This location offers full breakfast, lunch and dinner menus. They also sell beer and wine that guests can take with them or enjoy in the indoor dining room.
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls in Panama City is located at 600 Pier Park Drive, Suite 110 and is open daily from 10 A.M. until 10 P.M.
About Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls is the largest fast-casual, brick-and-mortar chain in the U.S. with the broadest variety of 100% Maine lobster rolls. The company was founded in 2014 and began franchising stores in 2016 with a focus on quality and authenticity. Today, you can find Mason’s stores across the country and can order online from anywhere in the contiguous U.S. with next-day delivery. To learn more about Mason’s, visit https://www.masonslobster.com/.
Dan Beck
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
+1 202-621-8366
email us here