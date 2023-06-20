Submit Release
KP Tissue Inc. Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S.A. OR OVER U.S. WIRE SERVICES

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) held its Annual Meeting of shareholders today. All candidates proposed as directors were duly elected to the Board of Directors of KPT by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

Name Votes For % Votes
For		 Votes Against % Votes
Against
François Vimard 2,898,982 99.220 22,796 0.780
James Hardy 2,894,210 99.056 27,568 0.944
Louise Denys Wendling 2,897,156 99.157 24,622 0.843
John “Jay” Wright 2,896,279 99.127 25,499 0.873


Shareholders present or represented by proxy at the Meeting also approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of KPT (99.83 of votes in favour).

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 13.5% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and BonterraTM. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

INFORMATION:

Francois Paroyan
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6936
francois.paroyan@krugerproducts.ca

INVESTORS:

Mike Baldesarra
Director of Investor Relations
KP Tissue Inc.
Tel.: 905.812.6962
IR@KPTissueinc.com


