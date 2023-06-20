Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 19, 2023, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:10 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The suspects took the victim’s property and then fled the scene.

One suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

