Prepare Now Ahead of Tropical Storm Bret
WASHINGTON -- As Tropical Storm Bret continues developing in the Atlantic, FEMA urges residents and visitors in the Caribbean to prepare now, pay attention to the evolving forecast and listen to instructions from local authorities.
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center stress that it is too early to know the exact location and magnitude of the storm’s hazards, so residents and visitors in the Caribbean need to monitor the storm’s development.
To be prepared for any potential landfall, FEMA is in close coordination with the Government of Puerto Rico and the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and is ready to assist with any needs or support to territorial and local officials. The agency is mobilizing Incident Management Assistance Teams, logistics staging teams and other resources to supplement personnel based in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed three power teams to support planning and response to potential power outages or damage to the power grid.
Tropical Storm Bret is a clear reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season is here and everyone living or visiting near a shoreline needs to be prepared. Residents living further inland are also at risk of coastal flooding and other impacts from tropical storms.
Prepare Now for a Hurricane
- Monitor the storm’s path closely; know your local evacuation zone and listen to instructions from local authorities.
- Create a plan with your family. Visit Ready.gov/plan and use the new Make A Plan form to begin your plan, also available in Spanish language. Be sure to consider your household’s unique needs, including children, older adults, people with disabilities and pets.
- Ensure you have enough supplies for your household, including items like medication, nonperishable food, water and other supplies you may need in case the storm affects the area where you live.
- Have several ways to receive alerts. Download the free FEMA App (available in English and Español) to receive real-time emergency alerts from the National Weather Service and your local authorities, find a nearby shelter and apply for assistance if you are impacted by a disaster.
- Visit Ready.gov or Listo.gov in Spanish language for more information and tips on how to prepare your family, your community and your pets.