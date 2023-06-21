Prepare Now Ahead of Tropical Storm Bret

WASHINGTON -- As Tropical Storm Bret continues developing in the Atlantic, FEMA urges residents and visitors in the Caribbean to prepare now, pay attention to the evolving forecast and listen to instructions from local authorities.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center stress that it is too early to know the exact location and magnitude of the storm’s hazards, so residents and visitors in the Caribbean need to monitor the storm’s development.

To be prepared for any potential landfall, FEMA is in close coordination with the Government of Puerto Rico and the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and is ready to assist with any needs or support to territorial and local officials. The agency is mobilizing Incident Management Assistance Teams, logistics staging teams and other resources to supplement personnel based in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deployed three power teams to support planning and response to potential power outages or damage to the power grid.

Tropical Storm Bret is a clear reminder that the Atlantic hurricane season is here and everyone living or visiting near a shoreline needs to be prepared. Residents living further inland are also at risk of coastal flooding and other impacts from tropical storms.

Prepare Now for a Hurricane