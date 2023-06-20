CBP officers arrest man attempting to smuggle a child on Father’s Day at the Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas— U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge arrested a man in an alleged attempt to smuggle an undocumented minor.

“Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interviewing skills,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “This apprehension is testament to the notion that violation of immigration law will not be tolerated, carries tangible legal consequences and will be prosecuted to the highest extent allowed by federal law.”

On June 18, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge encountered a 49-year-old U.S. citizen man who presented a minor female child as his own daughter, presenting a U.S. birth certificate for her. During the examination, CBP officers discovered that the minor was not related to him, and the birth certificate, while legitimate, did not belong to the minor. The minor was not a U.S. citizen, and she did not possess valid entry documents.

CBP OFO arrested the man for alleged violation of U.S. immigration law.

