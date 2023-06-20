Mayor Wu Announces New Leadership for Community Engagement Cabinet

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Nathalia Benitez-Perez as the new Director of the Office of Civic Organizing and Anthony Nguyen as the new Director of SPARK Boston, both tasked with giving Boston residents a voice in local government. The Mayor’s Office of Civic Organizing is committed to collaborative partnerships and programs that encourage proactive community engagement and service in our neighborhoods. SPARK Boston empowers 20 to 35-year-olds to play a greater role in planning for the City’s future.

“Both Anthony and Nathalia are familiar faces at City Hall, and I’m excited to see them take on leadership roles that work directly with our residents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “With his experience on the SPARK Boston Council, Anthony knows firsthand the impact Boston’s young adults can make in shaping our City’s future. Similarly, Nathalia’s warmth and passion for making a difference in our neighborhoods will be a great asset to the Office of Civic Organizing.”

SPARK Boston and the Office of Civic Organizing are within the Community Engagement Cabinet, focused on eliminating silos between Boston residents and City Hall.

“I am thrilled to welcome our new directors to lead SPARK Boston and the Office of Civic Organizing,” said Community Engagement Cabinet Chief Brianna Millor. “Both directors will work closely with Boston residents to inspire them to become civically engaged and deepen their connections with local government, so they can shape the future in the City of Boston. Nathalia and Anthony are both prepared to lead programs in their roles in transformative ways which will greatly benefit each neighborhood in Boston.”

Anthony Nguyen is a proud lifelong Dorchester resident with a passion to serve in his community. He joined SPARK Boston in 2021 and held the position of captain, volunteering his time assisting with programming efforts. As the son of Vietnamese immigrants he understands the importance of community, cultural awareness, and advocacy for those who traditionally have lacked the opportunities to engage civically. In taking up his role as Director of Spark Boston, he strives to continue increasing engagement of Boston's millennial and Gen Z residents across the City of Boston.

“I am most excited to continue building this amazing program that has started my civic journey and hopefully can jumpstart others as well,” said SPARK Boston Director Anthony Nguyen. “I look forward to reaching out to young professionals in Boston and amplifying the voices of those who lack the opportunity to be civically engaged. There are a lot of folks in our city that we are not hearing from and I can’t wait to connect with those individuals to ensure their life experiences and identities are represented in SPARK Boston programming.”

The SPARK Boston Council meets monthly to engage and learn from City departments, hosts networking and voter registration events, and also volunteers in Boston neighborhoods throughout the year.

Nathalia, a proud resident of East Boston, has been an active part of her community, harnessing her skills and knowledge to drive positive change. Recognized for her exceptional leadership abilities, she most recently served as the East Boston Neighborhood Liaison in the Office of Neighborhood Services, acting as a bridge between residents and local government.

In her new role leading the Office of Civic Organizing, Nathalia will build on the Office’s work to get residents more engaged, through the City Hall on the Go Truck program, Love Your Block community cleanups, and the inaugural civic engagement summit.

“I am looking forward to expanding our partnerships with local colleges, universities, and civic organizations. Connecting to young people and those who are a part of our city’s most vulnerable communities is a high priority for me in this role,” said Office of Civic Organizing Director Nathalia Benitez-Perez. “I am excited to learn from local government and community leaders to work together to make the City of Boston an outstanding place to be civically engaged.”