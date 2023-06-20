Rapid Tests Market Size to Exceed USD 62.34 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 8.0%: TMR Study

Increase in adoption of immunoassay methods for the diagnosis of a range of infectious diseases, especially HIV, and viral hepatitis, and Lyme diseases, is expected to propel the rapid tests market.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rapid tests market was valued at USD 28.51 Bn in 2021 and is projected to surpass USD 62.34 Bn by 2031.



Significant adoption of rapid diagnostic tests for a range of infections, such as gastroenteritis, bloodstream infections, pneumonia, and respiratory viruses, is accelerating market growth. Rise in demand for point-of-care tests is likely to spur technological innovations in immunological rapid tests, especially in enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and lateral flow. Surge in usage of lateral flow immunoassays for respiratory infection identification is a key trend propelling market growth.

Companies are sharpening focus on reducing the cost of rapid test kits in order to drive adoption, especially among healthcare providers in countries where healthcare resources are scarce or limited. Need for development of rapid diagnostic tests with low turnaround time (typically less than 2 hours) is expected to broaden rapid tests market outlook in the near future. Surge in utilization of novel rapid tests in the hospital settings, especially in the emergency care settings, is creating substantial opportunities for companies in the market. As per recent market trends, the hospital end-user segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the near future. This is ascribed to large number of hospitals in developing countries adopting rapid diagnostic tests. The segment accounted for the leading market share in 2021.

Key Findings of Study

Consistent Technological Advancement in Immunoassay: Based on technology, the immunoassay segment accounted for the leading share of the global rapid tests market in 2021. Extensive usage of lateral flow immunoassays for diagnosis of cryptococcal meningitis is anticipated to offer substantial opportunities for companies in the market. Steady innovation in immunoassays is expected to pave the way for development of rapid tests for the diagnosis of HIV, and viral hepatitis, and Lyme diseases.



Key Growth Drivers of Rapid Tests Market

Pressing need for early identification of highly transmissible illnesses is a key driver of the rapid tests market. Surge in prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe is bolstering applications of rapid diagnostic tests.

Significant focus on technological advancements in rapid diagnostic tests is anticipated to drive the rapid tests market. Introduction of novel diagnostic technologies for bloodstream infection etiologies is likely to broaden market outlook. Rapid advancements in lateral flow assays and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) are expected to fuel market development.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America is anticipated to account for the leading market share from 2022 to 2031. Rise in demand for novel rapid diagnostic tests for infectious diseases in the region is anticipated to create lucrative business opportunities for companies. Significant approval of rapid diagnostic products in the U.S. in the past few years is anticipated to augment the market value in North America in the near future. Surge in demand for point-of-care tests at hospitals is likely to bolster the market in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Presence of a large elderly patient population in several countries across Asia Pacific and rapid increase in awareness about convenience of rapid tests are expected to accelerate market development in the region in the next few years.

Competition Landscape

Leading companies are stepping up efforts to launch novel rapid test technologies. Key players are adopting mergers & acquisitions, partnership activities, and divestiture in order to increase market share.

Prominent companies operating in the market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Hologic, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

BioRad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Danaher Corporation

Thermos Fisher Scientific, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Meridian Bioscience Inc.

OraSure Technologies

Elbascience Biotechnology Inc.

Segmentation

The global rapid tests market is segmented based on

Type

Laboratory Rapid Test

Over-the-counter/Home-use Rapid Test

Technology

Immunoassay

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

PCR

Others





Application

COVID-19 Test

Infectious Disease Influenza Malaria Dengue HIV Others

Glucose Test

Pregnancy Test

Cholesterol Test

Others





End-user

Hospitals

Home Care

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



