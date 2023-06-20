DOH News Release – Department of Health warns about Tostitos Brand Avocado Salsa Dip

HONOLULU, HI – The Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch is warning residents of a voluntary recall by Frito-Lay of select 15-ounce Tostitos Brand Avocado Salsa Dip sold in the state because it may contain undeclared milk. The front of the jar is correctly labeled as Tostitos Avocado Salsa; however, the back of the jar is mislabeled with another product’s nutrition information and declarations, and as a result, the milk allergen is not declared.

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Product Size Front Label / Representative Image UPC Best Before Date Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip (Packaged in a glass jar) 15 oz. (425.2 grams) Please see images below UPC barcode ending in 0559

(Please see images below) Located on upper rim of jar:

2 NOV 23 OR 3 NOV 23

No other Tostitos products, flavors, sizes, or dip variety packs are recalled.

Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), no allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date.

Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 Monday through Friday between 9:00am and 4:30pm CST.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Michael Burke

Acting Environmental Health Program Manager

Food and Drug Branch

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Email: [email protected]

Shawn Hamamoto

Spokesperson

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Phone: (808) 586-4448

Email: [email protected]