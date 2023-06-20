Kokomo24/7® Launches New Telehealth Resource with Second-Largest School District in US
Kokomo24/7® and the Los Angeles Unified School District Announce New Health Initiative Partnership
Los Angeles Unified takes an active approach in providing resources that support the whole child by fostering academic excellence, physical wellbeing and social emotional health.”NORTHBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to improve access to physical and mental well-being medical services, advance health equity for underserved populations, and address a nation-wide shortage of school counselor resources, Los Angeles Unified School District has awarded a contract to long-time software partner Kokomo24/7® to pilot telehealth services to their community members.
— LAUSD Superintendent
“Los Angeles Unified takes an active approach in providing resources that support the whole child by fostering academic excellence, physical wellbeing and social emotional health,” LAUSD Superintendent said in a statement.
Kokomo24/7®, who already provides the district with compliance software tools to manage incidents such as anonymous reporting, emergency alert, wellness and immunization tracking, visitor management, patrol management, event management, and more, brings decades of experience in public and private sector health and safety.
“Today we are excited and proud to once again partner with LAUSD to bring greater health and safety resources to our country’s number one asset, our children. Bringing physical and mental well-being telehealth medical services to communities, including those who may be medically underserved, is the first step in creating equal access to the resources children need most,” said Daniel Lee, Founder and CEO of Kokomo24/7®.
LAUSD students, staff, and community members can soon use Kokomo24/7®’s WELLNESS™ service to gain access to both mental health and physical health medical services. The Telehealth tool will provide:
- Improvements to learning environments and opportunities by mitigating the inefficiencies of traditional healthcare access
- Easy access to medical professionals specializing in general medicine, orthopedics, pediatrics and more
- Easy access to mental health medical professionals
- Ability to schedule appointments on the go, in the class, and from home
- Ability to conduct appointments from anywhere
- Improved and immediate access to resources unavailable in person
- Advancement of medical health equity to underserved populations
About Kokomo24/7®: Kokomo24/7® is a leader in compliance and risk management solutions for all things health and safety and was founded in 2018. Our mission is to deliver highly effective, easy-to-use, and trusted compliance and risk management solutions that bridge the gap between public safety and technology. We proudly serve schools, workplaces, and communities, by helping implement their health, safety, and wellness initiatives.
Doug Simon
Kokomo24/7®
+1 877-565-6668
email us here