Support Towards the Champion Angels Association from EMU Elementary Education Department Graduating Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Education, Department of Elementary Education 4th-year students made a donation to the Champion Angels Support Association as part of their Teaching Practice course. The said students, who will soon graduate and start their careers as Pre-School Teachers, voluntarily contributed to the association's school construction project under the guidance of their instructors, Prof. Dr. Ayşe Işık Gürşimşek and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nihan Koran. The students and their instructors expressed their wishes for the realization of the projects designed to preserve the memory of our Champion Angels and to ensure justice for them as soon as possible.

Eastern Mediterranean University

