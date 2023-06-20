Affirmed Housing Celebrates Grand Opening of New, Supportive Housing Development in Los Angeles County

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable and supportive housing throughout California, announces the completion of Westhaven, a new, supportive housing development for formerly unhoused individuals in Los Angeles County. A ceremony was held to commemorate the project’s grand opening and included special guest L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.



“The game changer to bringing people off the streets and into a home is having quality, dignified homes available for them,” said Mitchell. “With the projected need of 500,000 affordable housing units across all of Los Angeles County, we need to be razor focused on building diverse, permanent housing options with wraparound services to meet the needs of all Angelenos. Westhaven by Affirmed Housing is a great example.”

Situated just north of the 105 Central Freeway and across the street from Los Angeles Southwest College, Westhaven is one of the first projects to utilize AB 2162, which streamlines and expedites supportive housing project approvals to better address the needs of Californians experiencing homelessness. Notably, the project also takes advantage of funding from the “No Place Like Home” bond program, a measure dedicated to building permanent housing with supportive services for unhoused people living with severe mental illness.

“Westhaven takes a multipronged approach to housing that addresses the most critical issues impacting the community and maximizes the county’s commitment to serve and elevate all its citizens,” said Jimmy Silverwood, Affirmed Housing’s president. “Housing is the most meaningful investment any jurisdiction can make in its people. Providing a safe environment and purposeful assistance for society’s most vulnerable populations uplifts the entire region, not just Westhaven residents. We appreciate the opportunity to bring this project to fruition alongside like-minded partners who share Affirmed Housing’s vision and goals.”

Westhaven redevelops a narrow 0.9-acre lot to provide housing and care to the county’s most vulnerable individuals. The new, five-story, sustainably minded development replaces four dilapidated residential units and vehicle storage space with 56 affordable apartment homes and one onsite manager unit. Floors two through five are comprised of a mixture of studios and one-bedroom apartments. A portion of the apartments will include communication and mobility features. Each residential floor has its own shared laundry room, and one centrally located elevator provides access to all levels, including the communal rooftop terrace. Resident amenities on the ground level include indoor and outdoor community spaces, a computer room and a 100-sq.-ft. secured room for residents to service and park their bicycles. The community room is located at the rear of the building and directly adjacent to outdoor community space to provide residents with an additional quiet, private area outside of their individual apartments.

Beyond basic housing, Westhaven was developed to assist residents in achieving their highest level of self-sufficiency. The development provides specialized onsite supportive services, care and guidance to help formerly unhoused residents build a more solid foundation for a healthy and safe future. Programs center around health and wellness, job training and financial literacy. Case managers share secure offices with the property manager on the ground level, enhancing security at the building’s entrance. Additionally, Westhaven’s location in an amenity rich area allows for easy access to several offsite resources. The development is situated close to public transportation, a medical clinic, a pharmacy, a grocery store, a library and other conveniences.

“Westhaven embodies a commitment from the County and our partners at Affirmed Housing to bring much needed affordable housing and supportive services to South Los Angeles,” said Emilio Salas, LACDA Executive Director. “I have no doubt that our formerly unhoused neighbors and those with special needs will find a home where they can flourish and enjoy a number of carefully selected amenities in such an esthetically pleasing setting.”

Affirmed Housing leveraged various types of funding and credit sources to develop Westhaven, including No Place Like Home funds, Section 8 vouchers and subsidies from the County of Los Angeles; federal tax credits, private equity and a construction loan from Bank of America; Low-Income Housing Tax Credit allocation from the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee (CTCAC) and deferred developer fees. The development team is comprised of Affirmed Housing, AC Martin Architects, Fuscoe Engineering, EPT Landscape Design, Walton Construction, Donald F. Dickerson Associates Inc, DUEx (Dry Utility Experts), and Edmond Babayan & Associates Inc.

About Affirmed Housing

Affirmed Housing is a leader in affordable, multifamily housing development, delivering safe, sustainable, high-quality communities for families, veterans, seniors and people experiencing homelessness. The company works with municipalities and private owners throughout California to promote housing stability and neighborhood well-being by leveraging deep expertise in public finance, low-income housing tax credits, and tax-exempt bond finance, as well as site selection, engineering, architecture, construction, relocation and marketing. Since 1992, Affirmed Housing has financed more than $2.8 billion in affordable and supportive development, with 5,800 units developed or under development in 70 communities. The company has offices in San Diego and San Jose. Visit: www.affirmedhousing.com.

