EU4Digital seeks partners for ‘EdTech Hub’ to improve digital skills of Eastern Partnership SMEs

The EU4Digital EdTech Hub activity is seeking potential partners among organisations with educational content relating to eCommerce, digital marketing or the digitalisation of business processes.

Launched during the 2023 EU4Digital ICT Innovation Forum on 9 March, the EdTech Hub aims to help to digitally empower 1 million citizens and support 500,000 SMEs in the Eastern partner countries.

This programme will provide a digital learning platform with user-friendly, web-based courses tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) region. The EdTech Hub is set to launch its first courses in July 2023.

If you are an organisation that desires to help improve digital skills or provides support to SMEs in the Eastern partner countries, you can contact the EdTech Hub programme at eu4digital@lt.ey.com.

Find out more

Press release