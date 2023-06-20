Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 460,969 in the last 365 days.

EU4Digital seeks partners for ‘EdTech Hub’ to improve digital skills of Eastern Partnership SMEs

The EU4Digital EdTech Hub activity is seeking potential partners among organisations with educational content relating to eCommerce, digital marketing or the digitalisation of business processes.

Launched during the 2023 EU4Digital ICT Innovation Forum on 9 March, the EdTech Hub aims to help to digitally empower 1 million citizens and support 500,000 SMEs in the Eastern partner countries.

This programme will provide a digital learning platform with user-friendly, web-based courses tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) region. The EdTech Hub is set to launch its first courses in July 2023.  

If you are an organisation that desires to help improve digital skills or provides support to SMEs in the Eastern partner countries, you can contact the EdTech Hub programme at eu4digital@lt.ey.com.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Digital seeks partners for ‘EdTech Hub’ to improve digital skills of Eastern Partnership SMEs

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more