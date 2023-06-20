New York City’s Historic Kleeberg Residence to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Gilded Age townhouse built by C.P.H Gilbert - All finished photos are renderings of the completed space Epic proportions & an abundance of light - All finished photos are renderings of the completed space Luxurious amenities once renovations are complete - All finished photos are renderings of the completed space Overlooking Riverside Park at 72nd - All finished photos are renderings of the completed space Excavated 36 feet below grade - All finished photos are renderings of the completed space

Gilded Age pedigree meets contemporary high design in this spectacular blank canvas. Images on the property page are inclusive of renderings.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Historic Kleeberg Residence in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, once the former residence of William Guggenheim, is an astounding French Renaissance Revival mansion, awaiting the dream vision of its next owner. Listed for $12.995 million, the property is scheduled to auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Ian Slatter of Compass and Andrew Azoulay of Bespoke Real Estate. Bidding is scheduled to open 19 July and culminate on 26 July. Bidding will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a timeless piece of New York City history. Not only has it been fully reimagined with plans by renowned architect, Achille Salvagni, but the current owner has already fully gutted and excavated 36 feet below grade, thereby creating an additional 6,000 square feet of entertainment space to accommodate the most discerning of tastes,” stated Paulina Kimbell, Vice President, Business Development at Concierge Auctions.

Steward a gem of the Gilded Age into the future. This estate, built by C.P.H. Gilbert in 1895offers breathtaking proportions and opportunities alongside its storied history. It has a 37-foot wide footprint, up to 24-foot high ceilings and open sky views. Beginning in 2017, the current owners started an epic renovation, including the addition of an expansive 6,000-square-foot, three-floor entertaining space that, when completed, would rival the amenities of a full-service luxury building. The design plans are complete and the Department of Buildings and Landmarks approved. However, they may be modified to accommodate any owner’s vision. Plans include modernizing all six above-grade stories, including a 2,500-square-foot, two-story primary suite with two spa baths and a duplex closet, as well as a marble-clad chef’s kitchen. Enjoy park and river views from the rooftop and four additional terraces.

Notable features include a 37-foot wide limestone facade, ceiling heights reaching 24 feet, six above-ground stories, and a double-height living room. The design plans for this magnificent estate include a chef’s kitchen with a sleek marble galley kitchen and designer appliances that flow to the breakfast terrace, and a lower-level pool, spa, gym, home theater, and more. The roof terrace has sweeping views of Riverside Park and the Hudson River. All engineering work is completed and this blank canvas awaits new life—all located on the Upper West Side, only 10 miles from John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Riverside offers an oasis of quiet, non-commercial streets and proximity to Olmstead’s meandering Riverside Park and namesake drive. Overlooking Riverside Park and the Eleanor Roosevelt Memorial, this incredible townhouse offers expansive views over the Hudson River. Take advantage of the walking and biking paths in Riverside Park and the Hudson River Greenway. The American Museum of Natural History, Lincoln Center, and Central Park are within a 20-minute walk. Grocery stores, restaurants, coffee shops, and shopping are minutes from the property’s front door. The Broadway/72nd Street subway (1,2,3) is only a five-minute walk away, while two M5 bus stops (to Midtown) are right outside the front door. Commute via two wheels along the Hudson River Greenway.

The Kleeberg Residence is available for showings daily by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

