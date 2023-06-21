Vineyard Memory Care Celebrates Resident’s Milestone Birthday with Visit from Mayor
I hope to be as happy as I am today for the rest of my life”HENDERSON, NV, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vineyard Memory Care recently celebrated resident Jeanne Ebner turning 100 with a birthday party and surprise visit from city of Henderson Mayor, Michelle Romero. The party took place at the end of May and consisted of music and sweet treats for all residents. Mayor Romero stopped by to congratulate Jeanne and present her with a certificate of recognition from the Mayor’s office.
— Jeanne Ebner
During the celebration, Jeanne was asked to give a short speech. “I hope to be as happy as I am today for the rest of my life,” she said. When asked what her secret to living to 100 is, she responded, “I don’t have one. God is good to me.”
“We were thrilled to be able to come together and celebrate this incredible milestone for Jeanne. We appreciate Mayor Romero joining us for this special event and our residents were delighted to meet her in person,” said Allie Santos, Executive Director of Vineyard Memory Care. “Birthdays are a gift and we truly enjoy celebrating each and every one of our residents.”
About Vineyard Memory Care
Vineyard Memory Care is Vineyard Senior Living’s memory care specific community located at 2895 West Horizon Ridge Parkway. A 64 residence occupancy community designed to enhance the quality of life for individuals living with dementia and other forms of memory loss. This unique property features personalized activities and dementia-specific programming as well as medication management, chef-prepared meals, 24/7 specialized staffing and much more. The community contains a beautiful three-story atrium that includes an art studio, open seating, beauty salon and bakery. For more information, please visit https://www.vineyardseniorliving.com/henderson/.
