Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,259 in the last 365 days.

Vineyard Memory Care Celebrates Resident’s Milestone Birthday with Visit from Mayor

Jeanne Ebner & Mayor of Henderson NV, Michelle Romero

Jeanne Ebner & Henderson Mayor, Michelle Romero

vineyard memory care logo

Vineyard Memory Care

Jeanne Ebner

Jeanne Ebner

I hope to be as happy as I am today for the rest of my life”
— Jeanne Ebner
HENDERSON, NV, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vineyard Memory Care recently celebrated resident Jeanne Ebner turning 100 with a birthday party and surprise visit from city of Henderson Mayor, Michelle Romero. The party took place at the end of May and consisted of music and sweet treats for all residents. Mayor Romero stopped by to congratulate Jeanne and present her with a certificate of recognition from the Mayor’s office.

During the celebration, Jeanne was asked to give a short speech. “I hope to be as happy as I am today for the rest of my life,” she said. When asked what her secret to living to 100 is, she responded, “I don’t have one. God is good to me.”

“We were thrilled to be able to come together and celebrate this incredible milestone for Jeanne. We appreciate Mayor Romero joining us for this special event and our residents were delighted to meet her in person,” said Allie Santos, Executive Director of Vineyard Memory Care. “Birthdays are a gift and we truly enjoy celebrating each and every one of our residents.”

About Vineyard Memory Care
Vineyard Memory Care is Vineyard Senior Living’s memory care specific community located at 2895 West Horizon Ridge Parkway. A 64 residence occupancy community designed to enhance the quality of life for individuals living with dementia and other forms of memory loss. This unique property features personalized activities and dementia-specific programming as well as medication management, chef-prepared meals, 24/7 specialized staffing and much more. The community contains a beautiful three-story atrium that includes an art studio, open seating, beauty salon and bakery. For more information, please visit https://www.vineyardseniorliving.com/henderson/.

###

Allie Santos
Vineyard Memory Care
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Vineyard Memory Care Celebrates Resident’s Milestone Birthday with Visit from Mayor

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more