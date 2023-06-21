RaiseFX Continues Expanding its Global Footprint with Strategic Launch in Southeast Asia

RaiseFX Global CFD Broker

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RaiseFX, a leading global CFD provider proudly announces its entry into the Southeast Asian market, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy. With this strategic move, RaiseFX aims to enhance its market reach and solidify its presence in the rapidly growing Southeast Asian region.

RaiseFX has recently made a significant investment to establish a robust infrastructure and develop a talented team in key locations across the region such as Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. With a recent successful track record and a commitment to excellence, the brokerage is poised to make a lasting impact in the region. Leveraging its extensive dedication to customer satisfaction, the company aims to establish itself as a trusted trading partner and market leader within the region in the next few months.

As part of its expansion strategy, RaiseFX has established regional headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, a strategic hub that provides access to key markets within the region. The new facility will house a talented team of local professionals, who will spearhead the brokerage's operations, sales, and customer support.

"Our entry into Southeast Asia represents an important milestone for RaiseFX as we continue to expand our global presence," said Dany Mawas, CCO of RaiseFX. "We are excited to bring our trading solutions to this vibrant market and contribute to its growth. By leveraging our expertise and resources, we aim to deliver exceptional value to our customers and further driving long-lasting partnerships within the region."

RaiseFX’s launch in Southeast Asia aligns with its core values of integrity, and customer-centricity. The company will keep focusing on understanding the unique needs of the local market, tailoring its solutions to meet the specific demands of local customers and partners. Through collaborative partnerships, and continuous innovation, RaiseFX aims to keep delivering superior trading services and customer care as previously demonstrated in other parts of the world.

About RaiseFX

With now over 35,000 active traders and 1,500 partners worldwide, RaiseFX is a multi-regulated CFD broker that has been making waves in the financial industry. The company is currently expanding its presence throughout Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, cementing its position as a truly global player. The company is committed to delivering a first-class customer experience and constantly pushing the boundaries of what's possible.