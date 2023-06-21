Brickway Brewery & Distillery Acquires Lucky Bucket Brewery and Cut Spike Distillery
EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky Bucket, one of Nebraska’s oldest craft breweries, is undergoing a change in ownership. Zac Triemert, one of the founding partners of Lucky Bucket and the owner of Brickway Brewery and Distillery, has purchased Lucky Bucket Brewing Company and Cut Spike Distillery.
“I am honored and excited to be entrusted with a company that I care deeply about. Today’s announcement is a celebration of the hard work that has been poured into the love of brewing and distilling by our companies.,” said Triemert.
Lucky Bucket tapped its first beer in January 2008 when it debuted the Pre-Prohibition Lager which quickly became one of the top-selling craft beers in the state. “I want to thank all of Lucky Bucket’s fans. This brewery has had a long track record in all of the Omaha metro and Nebraska, and we are excited to modernize the taproom and the production facility.”
The goal of the new owner is simple and straightforward: “As a founder of this brewery, and an early and current craft beer fan, my goal is to return Lucky Bucket to the place it once had, as a ubiquitous Nebraska craft beer that you can find in the bars, restaurants, and liquor stores in Nebraska from the Missouri River to the panhandle.”
“There will be some changes, moving from bottles to cans, returning our Pre-Prohibition Lager and Certified Evil to the amazing original recipes, and making the taproom an even better place to enjoy craft beer and spirits. No matter what, our goal is to be a place that local beer & spirits lovers and those from across Nebraska want to visit to find an old standby or a new favorite.”
The Lucky Bucket taproom will remain open for the next 30–45 days as regulatory and licensing permits are finalized. Once finalized, they hope the renovations will take less than 8 weeks. Updates will start in the production areas and then extend to the taproom in an effort to provide customers with the best beer & spirits, and the best taproom experience possible. The initial plans anticipate renewed production and a grand re-launch in the fall of 2023.
Lucky Bucket Brewing is located at 11941 Centennial Road in La Vista and was founded in 2007. Brickway Brewery and Distillery, located at 1116 Jackson St. in the Old Market, was founded in 2013.
For more information or press inquiries about the future of Lucky Bucket Brewing Company or Cut Spike Distillery, contact Zac Triemert at 402-213-5903 or zac@drinkbrickway.com.
Zac Triemert
