Andrew Lazar joins BUCKLER Securities LLC as Head of Rates Sales

VERO BEACH, Fla. and GREENWICH, Conn., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUCKLER Securities LLC ("BUCKLER") is pleased to announce that Andrew Lazar has joined as Head of Rates Sales.



About Andrew Lazar

Mr. Lazar has over 35 years of Wall Street finance experience and was most recently a Managing Director and Senior Rates Salesperson at BMO Capital Markets LLC (“BMO”) from 2011 to 2023. Prior to joining BMO, Mr. Lazar was Head of Hedge Fund Sales at Quadriserv/AQS Markets from 2008 to 2011. Previously Mr. Lazar was a Director of G10 Rates Sales at UBS Securities LLC. Mr. Lazar’s educational background includes an MBA, with Honors, from Regis University and a B.S. in Computer Science from Hofstra University, where he is a member of the Zarb Business School Finance Department Alumni Board.

Richard Misiano, Buckler Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to have Andy join BUCKLER as Head of Rates Sales. His leadership, knowledge and expertise will help us increase our customer base as we continue to build the BUCKLER franchise.”

About BUCKLER

BUCKLER is a Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority registered broker-dealer that specializes in providing long and short-term liquidity solutions. As a repo dealer, BUCKLER provides its clients with financing for mortgage backed, agency and treasury securities. In addition, as a netting member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation approved to trade and clear General Collateral Finance repo, BUCKLER can help mitigate risk and source the most liquid collateral available through diverse counterparties. BUCKLER also offers trading and investment banking services, with expertise in the underwriting of public offerings and private placements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Interested parties may find additional information regarding BUCKLER on the website www.bucklerllc.com, or by directing requests to: BUCKLER Securities LLC., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963.

Additional Contact:

BUCKLER Securities LLC

5 Greenwich Office Park

Suite 350

Greenwich, CT 06831

203-633-2216