Release Date: June 20, 2023 State Department of Transportation Announces Public Open House for I-787 Study to Take Place on Tuesday, June 27 New Website Coincides with Open House Later This Month New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that a public open house related to the new planning and environmental study of I-787 will take place on Tuesday, June 27, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the media room of MVP Arena in downtown Albany. A new website has been launched – 787.dot.ny.gov — to provide information on the Planning and Environmental Linkage study to reimagine the I-787 corridor, taking into account its proximity to the Hudson River. The study will expand on the previously completed I-787 Hudson Waterfront Study completed in 2018 by the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC). The launch of a new website, which provides public information about the start of a planning and environmental study of Interstate 787 in the Capital Region, is the latest component of the initiative to reimagine I-787 and its connection with the Hudson River and local municipalities. “All over the Empire State we are looking anew at aging infrastructure, how to transform it and how to do so in a way that betters the lives of local residents and visitors,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “With the Albany Skyway a little more than a year old and preparations ongoing for a new Livingston Avenue Bridge, now is an opportune time to take a concerted look at what possibilities may exist for the future of this road along the majestic Hudson River and the adjacent communities. The new website and upcoming open house will give us a chance to hear from the public and give citizens an opportunity to make their voices heard about what is important to them.” The earlier study conducted by CDTC, now known as the Capital Region Transportation Council, outlined various concepts and additional analysis needed to reconnect communities with the Hudson River waterfront. NYSDOT is now starting a new study that builds on these recommendations to identify potential future transportation strategies for I-787 that support and balance economic development and revitalization efforts, including enhanced walking, biking, and public transportation access to the waterfront while maintaining corridor mobility and safety. Assemblymember Patricia Fahy said, “Reimagining I-787’s future is perhaps the most transformative local project of our time here in the Capital Region. How we reimagine this major thoroughfare will chart not just Albany’s — but the Capital Region’s — trajectory for years to come. It is vital that our community shows up and makes themselves heard on our community’s vision for the future. None of this would be possible without the work of our coalition of business partners, community organizations, residents, and local elected officials. This years-long effort represents a new day for the Capital Region and our Capital City.” Assemblymember John T. McDonald said, “Feedback from our community members regarding the future of I-787 is essential. Thank you to NYSDOT for hosting this open house and for launching the website to share valuable information. I look forward to the continued dialogue and hearing what our communities needs and desires are regarding I-787.” Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “It is crucial that government communicate with and provide opportunities for input to all members of our communities throughout Albany County and the Capital Region. In that effort, we established a partnership with the New York State Department of Transportation to host this public open house at the county-owned MVP Arena. The proposed reimagining of I-787 has the potential to be transformative, and before any decisions are made, we must get feedback from those who not only travel the highway for their commutes, but also those who live around this piece of infrastructure.” Albany City Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “The creation of the Albany Skyway has proven we can reimagine portions of I-787 and reconnect Downtown Albany to the Hudson River. Now is the time to evaluate every opportunity to ensure the I-787/Hudson Waterfront Corridor is home to a true multi-use transportation network that expands access to the Riverfront. Village of Green Island Mayor Ellen McNulty-Ryan said, " I am hopeful that the Reimagine I-787 project will mitigate traffic, support development opportunities, and most of all provide a safe thoroughfare for all travelers. The connectivity to the Hudson River and among the river communities has the potential to reignite the historical commercial corridor."