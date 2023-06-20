Explore a Divided America and Uncover Truth & Perception in "2076 America": A Gripping Dystopian/Utopian Graphic Novel

2076 Back and Front Cover

Let Freedom Reign

The author crafts a narrative that explores the consequences of a divided America after the third world war, leaving readers pondering the contrast between the privileged few and the suffering masses.” — Richard Wyatt

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to be immersed in a world of intrigue and breathtaking visuals as "2076 America" makes its highly anticipated debut. This captivating graphic novel, set in a semi-post-apocalyptic Dystopian/Utopian future, takes readers on an unforgettable journey through a divided America, where the line between truth and perception is blurred.

In "2076 America," the aftermath of the third world war has left the nation fractured, with stark divisions between the privileged residing in the seemingly perfect utopia of "Bethlehem" and the suffering masses enduring unprecedented injustice in the war-torn wasteland known as "The Outlands." President Dyker, a totalitarian ruler, wields an iron fist over the utopian society, while hope remains a distant memory for those beyond the imposing Great Wall.

This visually stunning narrative invites readers to step into a world where perception is challenged and truth lies hidden beneath the surface. With its thought-provoking storyline, "2076 America" pushes the boundaries of conventional storytelling, exploring the blurred lines between Dystopia and Utopia.

The graphic novel takes readers on a thrilling adventure as they uncover the ultimate truth that lurks within the depths of this divided society. It delves into the contrasting lives of the elite, who revel in opulence and tranquility, and the suffering masses struggling against injustice. As the story unfolds, readers are faced with the question: Are they ready to confront the reality behind the facade?

"2076 America" promises to captivate audiences with its richly detailed artwork, gripping storytelling, and a narrative that reflects the complexities of our own society. It challenges readers to question the status quo and invites them to embark on a journey where perception and truth collide.

The graphic novel, written by Joe Gawalis showcases exceptional storytelling ability and is brought to life by the stunning illustrations. Gawalis has crafted a visually immersive experience that will leave readers eagerly turning each page.

"2076 America" is a must-read for fans of dystopian fiction, graphic novels, and those who appreciate narratives that explore social and political themes. Step into this thought-provoking world and uncover the hidden truth.