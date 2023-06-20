Experience the Timeless Magic of Fashion's Legacy: ALBA and In Her Purpose Announce 2nd Annual Fashion Show
Designs of the Decade Show Will be Honoring Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater LA in Downtown LALOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prepare to be captivated by the Designs of the Decades fashion show, presented by ALBA and In Her Purpose, as it takes you on a mesmerizing journey through the trends that have defined generations. Join us on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at The East Angel in the Arts District of Downtown LA for the fashion event of the year.
During this unforgettable day, celebrity couples, friends, and family will grace the runway, embodying the essence of each decade's unique style. Witness their incredible chemistry and fashion-forward looks as they redefine the boundaries of style. In an inspiring twist, talented youths from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles' program will join these iconic couples on the runway. Collaborating with the ALBA team, these young designers will showcase their creative visions, blending contemporary flair with the spirit of the past. It's a fusion of fashion and mentorship that promises to captivate and inspire.
Designs of the Decades is not only a celebration of fashion but also a platform to support a noble cause. The event will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA), a leading youth mentoring organization. BBBSLA's mentoring model empowers young individuals and their families, contributing to a healthier society and shaping future leaders.
Jhoanna Alba, the founder and principal designer of ALBA - A Light Beyond Appearance, has built a team of passionate visionaries dedicated to giving back through the art of fashion. Known for her signature looks and fashion-forward designs, Alba's client roster includes notable stars such as Magic Johnson and Russell Westbrook. Beyond her creative pursuits, she is an advocate for women's empowerment and co-author of the #1 bestseller on Amazon, "In Her Purpose."
In addition to her remarkable achievements, Alba has ventured into Repurpose Legacy, a collaboration with In Her Purpose co-founders Rose Buado and Jennifer Redondo-Marquez. Repurpose Legacy, established in 2022, features upcycled fashion with a purpose. The Designs of the Decades fashion show will exclusively showcase designs from the Repurpose Legacy line, embodying individuality and longevity.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for the Designs of the Decades Fashion Show. By supporting this extraordinary event, sponsors will contribute to an evening of glamour, creativity, and lasting impact on the lives of the Littles supported by BBBSLA. As a sponsor, you will gain prominent visibility, access to a diverse and influential audience, and the opportunity to align your brand with a noble cause. Together, we can create unforgettable memories while nurturing the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow.
Don't miss this chance to be part of the Designs of the Decades Fashion Show and leave an indelible mark on the fashion industry. Join us at The East Angel in the Arts District of Downtown LA on July 15th, and together, let's build a brighter future for our youth.
For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please visit our sponsor hub.
About ALBA:
ALBA - A Light Beyond Appearance is a fashion brand founded by Jhoanna Alba. ALBA's team of passionate visionaries is driven by giving back through the art of fashion, blazing trails and defining trends with their signature looks and fashion-forward designs.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA):
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles is one of the largest affiliates of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and a leading youth mentoring organization in southern California. BBBSLA's mentoring model inspires youth equity and empowerment, shaping future leaders and contributing to a healthier society.
Holly Baird
The Source PR
+1 310-904-9699
holly@thesourcepr.com