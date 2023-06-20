Submit Release
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Peloton Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 8, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton") (NASDAQ: PTON) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 10, 2022 and May 10, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Peloton, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/peloton-class-action-submission-form?prid=41048&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Peloton includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the seat posts for certain of the Company’s Peloton Bikes were prone to break or otherwise detach during use, rendering them unsafe for users; (ii) as a result, the Company was likely to recall millions of Peloton Bikes; (iii) accordingly, Peloton overstated its efforts to enhance the safety of its products, understated its estimated future returns, and downplayed the Company’s need to book additional reserves for future product recall expenses; (iv) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact the Company’s business and financial results and reputation; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: August 8, 2023

Aggrieved Peloton investors only have until August 8, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 


