CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind NextEra Energy Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 25, 2023

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NextEra Energy") (NYSE: NEE) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between December 2, 2021 and February 1, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in NextEra Energy, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nextera-energy-class-action-submission-form?prid=41042&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against NextEra Energy includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Florida Power and Light Company’s surreptitious orchestration of political misconduct exposed NEE to substantial legal and reputational risk; and (2) in light of the above, defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: July 25, 2023

Aggrieved NextEra Energy investors only have until July 25, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com