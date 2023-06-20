Submit Release
Telephone conversation between the heads of the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Israel

20/06/2023

129

Today, June 20, 2023, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Eli Cohen, during which a number of issues of bilateral cooperation were considered.

In particular, the parties discussed the expansion of trade and economic relations through the establishment of direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries.

The Turkmen side noted active interaction at multilateral platforms, primarily within the framework of the UN and other authoritative international organizations.

The telephone conversation took place on the initiative of the Israeli side.

