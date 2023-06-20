PRESS RELEASE Conference on the occasion of receiving as a gift of a two-volume publication “Divans of Magtymguly Fragi’s Poems”

20/06/2023

On June 20, 2023, a solemn conference was held at the Magtymguly Fragi Institute of language, literature and national manuscripts of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan on the occasion of receiving a gift to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on behalf of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei two-volume edition in Farsi "Divans of Magtymguly Fragi's verses".

The conference was attended by the heads of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and its research institutes, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Turkmen scientists and cultural figures, as well as the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Turkmenistan, embassy staff and heads of the Iranian Cultural Center in our country.

During the speeches, it was emphasized that, thanks to the efforts of the Heads of the two states, Turkmenistan and Iran are developing effective and fruitful cooperation in a wide range of areas. In this regard, the participants of the event emphasized that the partnership between the two countries is based on friendly and fraternal ties, originating from ancient times.

The President of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan A.Ashirov noted the importance of the visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan to Iran in May this year, which once again demonstrated the firm commitment of Turkmenistan and Iran to the traditionally friendly interstate dialogue.

In this context, A.Ashirov stressed that the gift of the collection "Divans of Magtymguly Fragi's poems" to the National Leader of the Turkmen people is another confirmation of the strong Turkmen-Iranian interstate relations, as well as a clear evidence of respect and reverence for the rich cultural and literary heritage of Turkmenistan.

Ambassador of Iran to Turkmenistan Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales in his speech emphasized the high level of bilateral cooperation, including the progressive development of cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries. He especially noted the similarity of the centuries-old historical, spiritual and cultural ties that have been developed between the Turkmen and Iranian peoples.

The participants of the conference confirmed that the creative heritage of the great master of the word Magtymguly Fragi, based on high humanistic traditions, is an invaluable asset of humanity. It was emphasized that systematic and consistent work is being carried out in Turkmenistan to study and popularize the rich Turkmen culture, the scientific and literary heritage of the people.

This conference has also become a landmark event in the framework of the celebration at the international level of the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great thinker and poet of the East Magtymguly Fragi.