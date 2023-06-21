The eye care community is hearing and embracing our message of raising the awareness and importance of daily eye care. Partnering with 20/20 Onsite now accelerates our reach to more patients” — Scott Tannenbaum, Founder and CEO of myze

myze and 20/20 Onsite partner to change daily eye care for over 65,000 patients

The top mobile optometry company 20/20 Onsite partners with myze, the leading U.S. digital eye health platform, to raise awareness, education and provide affordable access to daily eye care routines and products.

myze is the only digital health platform focused exclusively on elevating and accelerating the importance of eye health. Its mission is to make eye care part of everyone’s daily self care routine. myze is doing this by providing easy and affordable access to daily eye care routines curated by the world’s foremost experts in dry eye and ocular surface disease. Since its launch in September 2022, myze has brought hundreds of doctors into its platform providing daily eye care management to thousands of their patients.

20/20 Onsite is a leading health care services company that is transforming the delivery of vision care by radically improving access for patients through their state-of-the-art Mobile Vision Clinics. Since 2014, 20/20 Onsite has delivered high quality eye care to patients where they live and work, and more recently, has increased access to clinical research by bringing ophthalmic assessments to patients in clinical trials or post-marketing safety surveillance programs across the country. Serving over 450 corporate clients, educational institutions, and other organizations throughout New England and Florida with comprehensive eye care for their employees, 20/20 Onsite continues to revolutionize eye care and remains a valuable employee benefit.

The partnership between myze and 20/20 Onsite will provide access to daily eye care products and routines to hundreds of thousands of patients as both companies continue to expand their platforms.

“The eye care community is hearing and embracing our message of raising the awareness and importance of daily eye care. Partnering with 20/20 Onsite now accelerates our ability to directly reach more consumers with this critical message and behavior change,” says Scott Tannenbaum, Founder and CEO of myze.

“We are very happy to be partnering with myze to bring high quality eye care products to our patients,” says Sonali Bloom, CEO of 20/20 Onsite. “Our missions are aligned, and now we can ensure that our patients receive the right products for their follow-up and preventative care. Together we will make an immediate impact on the patients we care for and their employers and communities.”

To find out more about the daily eye care routines myze provides, or to register to become a myzecare™ provider, go to www.helpmyze.com. To bring 20/20 Onsite to your office, your neighborhood, or your clinical trial, go to www.2020onsite.com.