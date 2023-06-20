Cawley Group Launches Division to Help Emergency Managers Succeed With Crisis Information Management Software (CIMS)
Cawley Group, LLC specializes in designing, implementing, and maintaining operationally-relevant, easy-to-use CIMS solutions for emergency management agencies.
Kent Cawley possesses the insight & skills to effectively translate an agency's operational requirements into an actionable development plan and implementation strategy that leads to long-term success”AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Jonathan Gaddy, Former Deputy Director and Chief of Staff for Alabama EMA
Cawley Group, LLC, a leader in providing expert guidance to emergency management practitioners, is excited to announce the establishment of a new division focused on helping the emergency management community achieve long-term success with crisis information management software (CIMS) tools. The division offers comprehensive services, including consulting, system administration, program management, process design services, and custom training solutions.
"Kent Cawley possesses the insight and skills to effectively translate an agency's operational requirements and user preferences into an actionable development plan and implementation strategy that leads to user adoption and long-term success,” remarked Jonathan Gaddy, former Deputy Director and Chief of Staff for the State of Alabama Emergency Management Agency. “His ability to identify solutions takes things to a whole new level."
Holding a certified Professional WebEOC Administrator (PWA) designation bolstered by decades of experience and a deep understanding of the determinants of success for CIMS implementations, Cawley Group is uniquely positioned to assist emergency management agencies in optimizing their crisis response capabilities. The company has a proven track record of providing system administration support, delivering consulting services, architecting collaborative workflows for emergency operations centers, conducting functional training, and facilitating drills. Cawley Group has partnered with agencies in multiple sectors, including the private sector, higher education, and all levels of government, both domestically and internationally.
"We have the passion, skill set, and creativity to help emergency management agencies drive success with every engagement,” said Cawley expressing his enthusiasm for the company's commitment to empowering emergency management agencies. “We aim to ensure that organizations have the necessary tools and knowledge to navigate crises effectively and enhance their emergency operations."
The Cawley Group welcomes discussions to explore how their expertise can advance your organization's CIMS implementation and enhance emergency response capabilities. To learn more about Cawley Group's comprehensive CIMS services and how they can benefit your emergency management agency, please visit https://cawleygroup.com. Additionally, connect with the company on LinkedIn to stay updated on their latest innovations and initiatives.
About The Cawley Group:
Cawley Group is dedicated to assisting the emergency management community with choosing, using, and maintaining crisis information management software (CIMS) tools to improve emergency operations. We possess an unrivaled level of experience and insight on the determinants of success for CIMS implementations. Cawley Group has decades of experience with system administration, providing consulting services to emergency management agencies, architecting collaborative workflows for emergency operations centers, delivering functional training, and facilitating drills. We have worked with agencies in the private sector, higher education, and public entities at all levels of government, domestically and internationally. We balance our extensive practical experience with a strong work ethic and the academic insight you won't find anywhere else. We are ready to help you succeed with your CIMS implementation through high-quality consulting, system administration, program management, process design, and custom training services.
Kent Cawley
Cawley Group, LLC
+1 512-639-2832
kent@cawleygroup.com
