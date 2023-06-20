CE meets HKSAR Secretary for Security to bolster cooperation

MACAU, June 20 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today met with the Secretary for Security of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Mr Tang Ping-keung, to exchange views on how to bolster cooperation between Macao and Hong Kong, especially in matters of personnel exchange, facilitation of cross-boundary movement, boundary checkpoint construction, and disaster response.

At the meeting held at the Government Headquarters in Macao, the Chief Executive noted the two SARs are closely connected and have frequent movement of people between the places. The two governments have always maintained close ties, and enjoyed sound cooperation.

Hong Kong’s successes in various matters were reference points for Macao, said Mr Ho. He stated he looked forward to continuing the two sides’ cooperation and liaison in policing work, combatting of cross-boundary criminal activity, intelligence exchange, immigration control, and facilitation of cross-boundary movement.

Mr Tang noted Hong Kong and Macao have frequent exchanges and close ties. The two SARs have similar situations in matters relating to politics, economics, society, and people’s livelihoods, and have been enjoying expanding cooperation in those fields, said Mr Tang. He hoped his visit would help strengthen ties in emergency response operations, cooperation in combatting crimes, and in relation to cross-boundary traffic.

Macao’s Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, also attended the meeting. Mr Wong was also due to have a work meeting with Mr Tang, to discuss steps to strengthen policing cooperation between Macao and Hong Kong, and how to optimise immigration control, and to facilitate cross-boundary movement.

The Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service of the MSAR, Mr Leong Man Cheong; and representatives respectively from Hong Kong’s Security Bureau, the Hong Kong Police Force, and Hong Kong’s Fire Services Department, were present at the meeting.