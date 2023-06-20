Four Points RV Resorts adds Indiana Jellystone Park Franchise to Growing Portfolio

Company Looks to Add More Properties in Next Two Years

/EIN News/ -- LAKE CHARLES, La., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Points RV Resorts, LLC has just completed the acquisition of Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Bloomington, Indiana.



Four Points, launched in 2020 by Sean Vidrine and Matt Van Der Molen, now owns and operates four Jellystone Park franchises, as well as two independent RV Resorts. It expects to add four more campground/RV resorts to its portfolio in the next two years. The company’s other properties are located in Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi and Pennsylvania.

The Bloomington Jellystone Park, set on 65 acres, features more than 140 campsites and cabins. It offers families a wide variety of attractions and activities, including two swimming pools, a splashground, miniature golf, laser tag and interactions with the Yogi Bear characters. Outside private equity funding was used in the purchase.





“This location is a great strategic fit for several reasons,” said CEO Sean Vidrine. “It’s near our other Midwest properties and it has a lot of space for expansion.”

As with other acquisitions, Four Points intends to increase revenue at the Bloomington location by investing in new accommodations, attractions and activities. It has plans for 85 new RV sites and cabins, new water features to include an enlarged splash pad, a new boat rental program and expanded food and beverage program.

Vidrine, who previously owned a large portfolio of mobile home properties, said that campgrounds and RV resorts can offer better returns and growth potential than multi-family and other types of real estate investments. “The outdoor leisure industry had already started to take off before the pandemic,” he said. “The long term outlook is very favorable, because so many families have discovered camping, with many buying RVs.”

Van Der Molen, who serves as Four Points’ chief technology and marketing officer, previously spent 25 years in the campground industry as an owner and operator. “Today’s families want a true resort experience that goes beyond traditional camping,” he said. “We are looking to acquire properties with high quality amenities, including water features, and have room for expansion. Four Points’ goal is to deliver a truly exceptional outdoor experience at every one of our locations.”

For more information visit www.fourpointsrvresorts.com

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c52e933-ec8a-467f-b023-cf373c06a5e7