PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trials Pipeline Analysis: 20+ Companies are Working to Improve the Treatment Space | DelveInsight

The prevalence of non-small cell lung cancer has been rising over the past few years, which prompts a growing demand for treatment options. The introduction of PD-1 cancer vaccines in non-small cell lung cancer with fewer side effects and increasing funding and government support towards the development of new drugs would drive the market of PD-1 cancer vaccines. The companies developing the potential therapies in the late stage of development include Summit Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, GlaxoSmithKline, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer treatment. Key PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer companies such as Summit Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Seagen, MacroGenics, Roche, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shandong New Age Pharmaceutical, Symphogen, and others are evaluating new PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer pipeline therapies such as Ivonescimab, Zimberelimab, Dostarlimab, Sasanlimab, Rilvegostomig, SGN-PDL1V, Lorigerlimab, RO 7247669, QL1706, F520, Sym021, and others are under different phases of PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer clinical trials. In June 2023, Qilu Pharmaceutical presented trials in Progress poster presentation on QL1706 (iparomlimab/tuvonralimab), an innovative bifunctional antibody for immunotherapy, in two Phase III non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) clinical studies at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2023).

presented trials in Progress poster presentation on an innovative bifunctional antibody for immunotherapy, in two Phase III non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) clinical studies at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2023). In May 2023, Summit Therapeutics announced that the first United States-based patient has been enrolled in the Phase III HARMONi study . HARMONi is a Phase III multiregional, randomized, double-blinded study. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed after treatment with a third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) such as osimertinib.

announced that the first United States-based patient has been enrolled in the . HARMONi is a Phase III multiregional, randomized, double-blinded study. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of combined with chemotherapy in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated, locally advanced or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have progressed after treatment with a third-generation EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) such as osimertinib. In May 2023, Gilead Sciences and Arcus Biosciences announced updated results from an interim analysis of the ARC-7 study in patients with first-line, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) 50% without epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) mutations. Progression-free survival curves showed early separation of both domvanalimab-containing arms from the zimberelimab arm, which was consistently maintained, and supports the potential therapeutic benefit of inhibiting the TIGIT pathway.

and announced updated results from an interim analysis of the in patients with first-line, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) 50% without epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) mutations. Progression-free survival curves showed early separation of both domvanalimab-containing arms from the arm, which was consistently maintained, and supports the potential therapeutic benefit of inhibiting the TIGIT pathway. In October 2022, Akeso Biopharma announced that the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD ) for Ivonescimab (PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, AK112) combined with docetaxel for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) patients who failed to respond to prior PD-(L)1 inhibitor combined with platinum-based doublet chemotherapy.

announced that the of the China (NMPA) granted ) for (PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, AK112) combined with docetaxel for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic Non-Small-Cell Lung Carcinoma (NSCLC) patients who failed to respond to prior PD-(L)1 inhibitor combined with platinum-based doublet chemotherapy. In October 2022, GSK announced positive headline results from PERLA, the phase II trial of Jemperli (dostarlimab) plus chemotherapy in patients with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer. The safety and tolerability profile of dostarlimab in the PERLA phase II trial was consistent with previous clinical trials of similar regimens. The most common treatment-emergent adverse reactions were anemia, asthenia, nausea, constipation, cough, dyspnoea, vomiting, decreased appetite, and neutropenia.

The PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer clinical trial landscape.

PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview

Lung cancer is a cancer that begins in the lungs. Cancer develops when cells in the body begin to proliferate uncontrollably. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer accounts for 80% to 85% of all lung cancers. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer is classified into three subtypes: adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and big cell carcinoma. Because their treatment and prognosis are typically similar, these subtypes, which begin in distinct types of lung cells, are classed together as Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

Some persons with non-small cell lung cancer can be treated with drugs that target these checkpoints. Immunotherapies targeting programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and its receptor (PD-1) have increased survival in a subset of advanced lung cancer patients. PD-L1 protein expression has emerged as a biomarker for predicting which individuals may respond better to immunotherapy. The history of using several immunohistochemistry platforms with different PD-L1 antibodies, scoring systems, and positivity cut-offs for immunotherapy clinical trials with distinct anti-PD-L1 and anti-PD-1 medicines complicates the understanding of PD-L1 as a biomarker.





A snapshot of the PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Ivonescimab Summit Therapeutics Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists Intravenous Zimberelimab Arcus Biosciences Phase III Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Dostarlimab GlaxoSmithKline Phase II/III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonist Intravenous Sasanlimab Pfizer Phase II Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists Subcutaneous Rilvegostomig AstraZeneca Phase I/II Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants; TIGIT protein inhibitors Intravenous SGN-PDL1V Seagen Phase I Mitosis inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; Tubulin polymerisation inhibitors Intravenous

PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Assessment

The PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer pipeline report proffers an integral view of the PD-1 non-small cell lung cancer emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular

Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide

: Monoclonal antibody, Small molecule, Peptide Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, Mitosis inhibitors, Tubulin polymerization inhibitors, Immunostimulants, Cell death stimulants, TIGIT protein inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists, Mitosis inhibitors, Tubulin polymerization inhibitors, Immunostimulants, Cell death stimulants, TIGIT protein inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists, T lymphocyte stimulants Key PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Companies : Summit Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Seagen, MacroGenics, Roche, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shandong New age Pharmaceutical, Symphogen, and others

: Summit Therapeutics, Arcus Biosciences, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Seagen, MacroGenics, Roche, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shandong New age Pharmaceutical, Symphogen, and others Key PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapies: Ivonescimab, Zimberelimab, Dostarlimab, Sasanlimab, Rilvegostomig, SGN-PDL1V, Lorigerlimab, RO 7247669, QL1706, F520, Sym021, and others

Table of Contents

1. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report Introduction 2. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the PD-1 Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

