Meeting Notice: Maryland Pork Producers Association and the National Pork Board to Meet on July 17th, 2023

The election of pork producer delegate candidates for the 2024 National Pork Producers Delegate Body will take place at the Annual Board Meeting of the Maryland Pork Producers Association. All Maryland pork producers are invited to attend the annual meeting which will be held both in-person and online on July 17th.

Elections will take place during the meeting. Nominations can be sent prior to the meeting by emailing jenell.mdag@gmail.com or from the floor during the meeting. The delegate must actively be producing pork in Maryland and will represent the state well on the national level.

If you would like to attend the annual meeting or vote in our elections, please contact Elaine Draper at thompsonagconsulting@gmail.com or by calling 443-262-8491. For more information, contact the Maryland Pork Producers Association, 210 Fallen Horse Circle, Suite 100, Queenstown, MD 21658, 443-262-8491, marylandpork.org.

