Charlie Walk, Aspen Artists

Music Executive Charlie Walk Celebrates 30 years of hits and 50 Billboard Hot 100 #1’s

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the course of his illustrious 30-year career in the music industry, Charlie Walk has earned a reputation as the top-tier music executive. Known for his unerring ability to spot talent and cultivate artists, Walk has helped launch the careers of numerous musicians who have gone on to achieve the holly grail, Billboard Hot100 #1 chart status.

From pop. pop, rock, latin, EDM, hip-rap & hop, Walk has a knack for discovering artists with that special something that resonates with audiences. His passion for music and his ability to recognize potential have earned him a reputation as one of the industry's top tastemakers. For aspiring artists, a nod from Charlie Walk can mean the difference between fading into obscurity and becoming a star.

With years of experience and success in the music industry, Walk's expertise and accomplishments speak for themselves. Having led Columbia, Epic Records and Republic Records, Walk has worked with some of the biggest names in the business such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Ariana Grande. His contributions to the industry have not gone unnoticed, as he has been personally responsible for helping many famous musicians reach their highest level of success.

In the 90's, the music industry was buzzing with excitement as Walk had a chance to work with the legendary Mariah Carey. During this period, Carey's career was at its peak and she delivered hit after hit. Her undeniable talent was evident in numerous top 100 hits like "Vision of Love," "Love Takes Time," "Emotions," and "One Sweet Day" among others. Her powerful voice and soulful lyrics resonated with audiences across the world, and she became a household name. For Walk, this was a significant milestone in their history, having collaborated with one of the greatest artists of all time.

Charlie had the incredible opportunity to work with one of the most famous girl groups of all time in the early 2000s: Destiny's Child. During his time with the group, they produced many top 100 hits that have remained fan favorites even to this day. Some of the group's biggest hits include "Say My Name," "Independent Women Part 1," and "Bootylicious." While Destiny's Child eventually went their separate ways, Charlie continued to work with one of the group's standout members, none other than Beyonce herself. Together, they went on to produce even more iconic hits such as "Crazy In Love," "Baby Boy," and "Check On It." With Charlie at her side, Beyonce became an unstoppable force in the music industry.

Charlie Walk has risen to great heights in the music industry, working with some of the biggest pop stars in the past 30 years. More recently, Walk’s work so with artists such as The Weeknd and Taylor Swift, who are dominating the space and producing chart-topping hits. Charlie's recent collaborations with Taylor Swift have resulted in success with songs such as "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," and "Bad Blood" featuring Kendrick Lamar. Similarly, The Weeknd's hits like "Can’t Feel My Face" and "The Hills" have had immense popularity. Charlie also marketed "Starboy" by The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk, another #1. As a music executive, Charlie Walk proves to be a leading force in the industry, consistently delivering chart-toppers with the biggest global superstars.

Charlie Walk's impressive career working with notable artists has culminated in the launch of the new formed music media company, Aspen Artists which he co founded. This innovative music company takes a unique approach to discovering new stars, empowering fans and monetizing music. With a focus on uncovering exceptional talent across all genres, Charlie Walk and his team revitalized the traditional A&R process with a modernized approach. Aspen Artists partners with premium talent and media partners to create intellectual property that resonates with fan preferences and drives culture forward. The Aspen Artists team have a proven track record of breaking global superstars, allowing them to identify market trends and produce world-renowned acts. Aspen Artists is poised to make a significant impact in the music industry in the years to come.



Here is a Complete List of Charlie Walk’s Top 50 Billboard #1 Hits:

1. 6/30/1990 “Step by Step” by New Kids On The Block

2. 8/4/1990 “Vision of Love” by Mariah Carey

3. 10/13/1990 “Praying For Time” by George Michael

4. 11/10/1990 “Love Takes Time” by Mariah Carey

5. 1/26/1991 “The First Time” by Surface

6. 2/9/1991 “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” by C+C Music Factory

7. 3/9/1991 “Someday” by Mariah Carey

8. 5/25/1991 “I Don’t Wanna Cry” by Mariah Carey

9. 10/12/1991 “Emotions” by Mariah Carey

10. 11/23/1991 “When A Man Loves A Woman” by Michael Bolton

11. 2/1/1992 “ Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” by George Michael/Elton John

12. 4/25/1992 “ Jump” by Kriss Kross

13. 6/20/1992 “I’ll Be There” by Mariah Carey

14. 3/6/1993 “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)” by Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle

15. 9/11/1993 “Dreamlover” by Mariah Carey

16. 12/25/1993 “Hero” by Mariah Carey

17. 12/17/1994 “Here Comes The Hotstepper” by Ini Kamoze

18. 9/30/1995 “Fantasy” by Mariah Carey

19. 12/2/1995 “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men

20. 5/4/1996 “Always Be My Baby” by Mariah Carey

21. 9/13/1997 “Honey” by Mariah Carey

22. 1/17/1998 “ Truly Madly Deeply” by Savage Garden

23. 3/14/1998 “Getting’ Jiggy Wit It” by Will Smith

24. 5/23/1998 “My All” by Mariah Carey

25. 9/5/1998 “I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing” by Aerosmith

26. 11/14/1998 “Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill

27. 5/8/1999 “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin

28. 7/17/1999 “Bills, Bills, Bills” by Destiny’s Child

29. 7/24/1999 “Wild Wild West” by Will Smith Ft. Dru Hill & Kool Mo Dee

30. 10/9/1999 “Heartbreaker” by Mariah Carey Ft. Jay Z

31. 1/29/2000 “ I Knew I Loved You” by Savage Garden

32. 2/19/2000 “Thank God I Found You” by Mariah Carey ft. Joe & 98 Degrees

33. 3/18/2000 “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child

34. 11/18/2000 “Independent Women Part 1” by Destiny’s Child

35. 3/24/2001 “Butterfly” by Crazy Town

36. 8/4/2001 “Bootylicious” by Destiny’s Child

37. 7/12/2003 “Crazy In Love” by Beyonce Ft. Jay Z

38. 10/4/2003 “Baby Boy” by Beyonce Ft. Sean Paul

39. 2/4/2005 “Check On It” by Beyonce Ft. Slim Thug

40. 6/17/2006 “Hips Don’t Lie” by Shakira Ft. Wyclef Jean

41. 12/16/2006 “Irreplaceable” by Beyonce

42. 8/11/2006 “Beautiful Girls” by Sean Kingston

43. 10/12/2003 “Royals” by Lorde

44. 9/6/2014 “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift

45. 11/29/2014 “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift

46. 6/6/2015 “Bad Blood” by Taylor Swift Ft. Kendrick Lamar

47. 8/22/2015 “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd

48. 10/3/2015 “The Hills” by The Weeknd

49. 5/21/2016 “One Dance” by Drake Ft. WizKid & Kyla

50. 1/7/2017 “Starboy” by The Weeknd Ft. Daft Punk



