TIGHITCO Inc. and Atla S.r.l. Sign Letter of Intent
We are ecstatic and humbled that ATLA has chosen TIGHITCO to meet the anticipated needs of their customers.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TIGHITCO Inc., and Atla S.r.l. gathered at the Paris Airshow 2023 to announce that TIGHITCO and Atla S.r.l. have signed a letter of intent, to demonstrate each party’s commitment to working towards a mutually beneficial partnership in TIGHITCO’s Overhaul and Support Services (OSS) East Granby, CT Facility. The partnership will take advantage of the expertise of both companies and leverage the East Grandby CT location of TIGHITCO's MRO division. This partnership will explore the generation of a new company or partnership in Connecticut’s Aerospace Alley that will create a fully compliant Engine Overhaul Facility that is a turn-key supplier to key engine customers.
— Mark Withrow, President and CEO
"Atla S.r.l. is one of the most respected pioneers in Repair and Special Processes on Gas Turbine Engine parts,” said Mark Withrow, President and CEO. "We are ecstatic and humbled that ATLA has chosen TIGHITCO to meet the anticipated needs of their customers. Atla’s reputation for excellence, and reliable solutions, is a perfect combination with TIGHITCO's industry-leading MRO standards for services to the General, Commercial, and Defense Marketplace."
About TIGHITCO
Since 1972, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.
About ATLA S.r.l
Atla was Founded in 1978, by aeronautical engineer Ettore Gandini, and his wife Laura. Since the beginning, the company has developed the necessary skills to become a leader in gas turbine services. Through the years their experience has grown with a series of mergers, acquisitions and partnerships. As a Member of the International Aerospace Quality Group (IAQG), the world’s leading association for Quality in Industries, ATLA adopts and continuously improves its Integrated Management System. ATLA S.r.l. is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with the highest standards and procedures to ensure the best quality processes and efficiency to their customers.
Danielle Lyda
TIGHITCO Inc.
+1 316-641-3125
dlyda@tighitco.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn