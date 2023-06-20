Westbound I-80 on ramp from 60th Street (exit 122) in West Des Moines to close Sunday night, June 25

Posted on: June 20, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – June 20, 2023 – If you are driving on Interstate 80 in West Des Moines in the coming weeks you may notice some construction work taking place on the roadway.

Beginning Sunday night, June 25 at 8 p.m. until Thursday, December 28, weather permitting, westbound I-80 traffic will be shifted to the outside from near 60th Street (exit 122) to Jordan Creek Parkway (exit 121). The westbound I-80 on ramp at 60th Street (exit 122) will be closed to allow construction crews to work on concrete pavement projects. A marked detour route will be in place using 60th Street, Westown Parkway, Jordan Creek Parkway, and I-80 (see map).

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: For general information about this project contact Brian Smith, Iowa DOT Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or [email protected]