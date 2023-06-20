FMCG Market Poised for Exponential Growth, projected to Reach $18,939.4 billion with a CAGR of 5.1% By 2031

amr - FMCG

Key players and their strategies and developments are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, UNITED STATE, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,” Global FMCG Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global FMCG market size was valued at $10,020.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $ 15,361.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Ask for sample copy of this report @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5148

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) is the largest combination of consumer goods with different product categories that include home, health, and personal care and food & drinks including its marketing, production, and distribution. The personal care segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to the rise in disposable income of consumers, thus enabling them to spend considerable amount on luxury personal care products.

Other factors such as surge in trend of online shopping, R&D for the new brands & products, and expansion of FMCG network in rural areas of the developing countries are expected to open new avenues for the FMCG market players in the future. However, high competition among major market players and retail execution are expected to hamper the global FMCG market growth. In the recent decade, there is a trend that consumers are more concerned about their health and personal hygiene, thus preferring hygienic lifestyle.

Consumers choose their daily need products according to their hygienic compatibility and thus change their purchasing decisions according to their lifestyle. This trend is becoming opportunities for the FMCG market. Companies are offering the products, which are compatible to the lifestyle of their targeted consumer segment.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis@ Request For Customization (Flash Sale Tell 20th August 2022) :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5148?reqfor=covid

The personal care segment is expected to grow comparatively faster than other FMCG types, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0%. The food and beverage segment in the FMCG market is driven by rise in disposable income, cross cultural interaction, and increase in population. The trend of healthy eating has been a top impacting factor affecting the growth of the food & beverage market.

Key Findings of the FMCG Market:

In 2017, based on type, the food & beverages segment accounted for around 89% of global FMCG market share, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, based on type, the healthcare segment accounted for 4% share of the global FMCG market and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 8.5%.

Personal care segment has occupied around 5% share of the market share and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 6.0%.

In 2017, based on distribution channel, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment accounted for more than half of the market share of global FMCG market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

In 2017, based on region, the FMCG market was dominated by North America, particularly the U.S., followed by Canada as the major market, while Asia-Pacific was dominated by developing countries such as China and India, with nearly 40% market share in 2017. In addition, LAMEA is expected to witness a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Buy Now

:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/aacb84ab924cd6466b7bb58d23ba1267

The key players operating in the global FMCG industry include Procter and Gamble, Unilever Group, The Coca-Cola Company, Pepsi Co, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Revlon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson (J&J), and Nestle S.A.

Reason to Buy:

✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global FMCG Market.

✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the FMCG Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.



SIMILAR REPORTS :-

Lady Cigarette Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lady-cigarette-market-A10186

Docking Station Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/docking-station-market-A14409

Floor Buffer Machine Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/floor-buffer-machine-market-A14397

Glasses Frame Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/glasses-frame-market-A14400