First Black Actress and Licensed Lawyer Admitted to Practice Before the US Supreme Court
Harvard Law Graduate Raye Mitchell is changing the world in front of the camera and in front of the Supreme Court because visibility matters.
I have extreme gratitude for God’s grace in my life. We all have that moment that is our time. As Black women, this is our moment to shine and deliver that one of many gifts to the world.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Raye Mitchell, a trailblazing figure in the legal profession and the entertainment industry, has made history by becoming the first Black actress and licensed lawyer to be admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS). Born and raised in Los Angeles, Ms. Mitchell was not sheltered from the harsh realities of poverty as a young Black girl in America. However, Ms. Mitchell has defied stereotypes and limiting societal norms throughout her life, engendering a spirit of resilience and determination in everything she does.
— Raye Mitchell
Growing up in the now-historic Adams District of Los Angeles during the tumultuous sixties—Raye was a shy, curious, and creative child who loved reading and always sought answers and solutions. Raye never imagined a world beyond her small community until a young student teacher ignited Raye’s joy in learning through education and, eventually, the performing arts.
Against all odds, Ms. Mitchell dove into schooling to pursue her artistic and educational passions and has continued the pursuit of her dreams ever since. Never graduating from high school, Raye gained early admission to the University of Southern California (USC), enrolling in its Resident Honors Program, which admits only 20 students annually. After graduating with honors from the USC Sol Price School of Policy, Raye earned a full academic fellowship from the Consortium for Graduate Study in Management. She graduated with her Master’s of Business Administration from the USC Marshall School of Business. After a successful career in business, Raye’s academic journey took her to Harvard Law School, where she obtained her Juris Doctorate.
As a lawyer, Ms. Mitchell opened her law firm in 1998 and has established herself as a staunch advocate for social justice and creative rights. Using her platform and merging her passions with her purpose, she wants to help amplify the voices of the underrepresented.
Raye’s commitment to public service has earned her numerous awards and recognitions, including a Jefferson Award for Public Service, the San Francisco Bay Area Charles Houston Bar Association Benjamin Travis Community Service Award, and recognition as a KQED-TV/Wells Fargo Bank Public Media Women’s History Month Local Hero.
Ms. Mitchell founded The Making a New Reality Foundation, Inc. as a 501(c)(3) foundation in 2007. The foundation has received several awards for its work and approach to introducing projects that assist Black girls, and young Black women pave a path to global platforms as leaders and influencers in the media and the entertainment industry.
As a content producer and actor, she has demonstrated a natural talent for connecting with an audience. Mitchell has published multiple books, including Invisible No More, highlighting the experience of young Black girls and women. Invisible No More is also under development for screenplay and content development. Raye currently studies acting at Catapult Acting Studios in Atlanta, GA and works with respected acting coach and bestselling author Lee M. Cohn in Los Angeles, CA.
Raye Mitchell took her career to even greater heights when she stood on June 15, 2023, to be the first known Black actress and practicing attorney admitted to the prestigious SCOTUS Bar. This accomplishment paves the way for future generations of creative Black women and young girls to create unique experiences in the legal, creative, and entertainment industries. But why does it matter at this time?
We Need More Diverse Faces at the Table
Admission to the SCOTUS Bar was indeed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity—in actuality, there was a string of transformational moments that sparked off the start of the journey in 2022. First, President Joe Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the SCOTUS on February 25, 2022, making her the first Black woman nominated to the nation’s highest court.
Next, only a few days later, on February 28, 2022, Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison, delivered a talk at Harvard Law School. In highlighting the work done to secure justice for George Floyd while prosecuting such a complex case, he reminded the audience: “Don’t let anyone tell you that a case is not a theatrical presentation,” that needs “to strike an authentic emotional chord” to win justice.
Finally, on June 30, 2022, Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in, cementing her place as the first Black woman to serve on the SCOTUS. As she embarked on her first historic year on the bench, Associate Justice Jackson remarked at an event held at the Library of Congress on June 30, 2022, that “[t]his is what we can accomplish if we put our minds to it.” … “They’re saying to me, in essence, you, ‘You go, girl.’ They’re saying, ‘Invisible no more. We see you, and we are with you.’” Jackson received a standing ovation when she added, “I have a seat at the table now. I have a seat at the table now, and I’m ready to work.”
It is an Invitation That Raye Took to Heart
“I knew on June 30, 2022, that I had a duty to answer Associate Justice Jackson’s implicit call to all--be heard and be highly visible. The process is difficult, but the invitation was clear: more diverse women and Black women attorneys must join the SCOTUS Bar to ensure representation and visibility and have our stories heard at the highest levels.” Raye Mitchell said. "I wanted to be sworn in during Associate Jackson's first term, and I am ready to work and encourage all diverse attorneys to join the SCOTUS Bar. You are needed." She added.
About Raye Mitchell
Raye Mitchell is an actor, podcast host, dignity expert, reputation management consultant, and writing and public speaking coach. Raye Mitchell founded Bossology® 53 Entertainment LLC, a woman-owned, multi-platform, multi-cultural content production company with operations in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and the San Francisco Bay area. The company’s mission is based on the belief that every voice matters. Even if some narratives will not be heard in the court of judicial proceedings, everyone’s story deserves a chance in the court of public opinion.
For more information, visit the www.RayeMitchell.actor, TheMouthologyShow.tv, and Bossology53.tv websites. Connect with Raye Mitchell on LinkedIn.
Raye Mitchell
Bossology 53 Entertainment LLC
+1 404-402-6681
rayemitchell@bossology53.biz
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok