First Black Actress and Licensed Lawyer Admitted to Practice Before the US Supreme Court

Raye Mitchell, Esq. First Black Actress and Licensed Attorney Admitted to US Supreme Court Bar Raye Mitchell Certificate of Admission US Supreme Court Bar United States Supreme Court

Harvard Law Graduate Raye Mitchell is changing the world in front of the camera and in front of the Supreme Court because visibility matters.

I have extreme gratitude for God’s grace in my life. We all have that moment that is our time. As Black women, this is our moment to shine and deliver that one of many gifts to the world.” — Raye Mitchell