Neurolixis to present results of successful NLX-112 proof-of-concept clinical trial at the World Parkinson’s Congress
A First-in-Class Highly Selective and Efficacious Serotonin 5-HT1A Receptor Agonist for treatment of Parkinson’s Disease
The WPC is a premier venue to present the latest advances in PD research and we are looking forward to showcasing the exciting results of the NLX-112 trial.”PARK RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neurolixis, Inc., a private, clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders with high unmet medical needs, will be presenting detailed results of its 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗳𝘂𝗹 𝗣𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝟮𝗔 𝗰𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗡𝗟𝗫-𝟭𝟭𝟮 (befiradol) for treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias (LID) in Parkinson’s disease (PD). Neurolixis has previously announced (March 20, 2023) that NLX-112, a first-in-kind, highly selective serotonin 5 HT1A receptor agonist, met the primary outcome of safety and tolerability and, in addition, showed statistically significant efficacy in reducing LID symptoms in people with Parkinson’s (PwP). The company will now present the details of this clinical trial at the forthcoming World Parkinson’s Congress (WPC) in Barcelona, Spain (July 4-7, 2023), including the effects of NLX-112 on parkinsonian motor symptoms.
— Adrian Newman-Tancredi, PhD, DSc (CEO, Neurolixis)
𝗗𝗿. 𝗔𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝗺𝗮𝗻-𝗧𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶, CEO of Neurolixis, commented: "The triennial WPC is a premier venue to present the latest advances in PD research and we are looking forward to showcasing the exciting results of the NLX-112 trial. PD is the fastest growing neurodegenerative disorder and the data suggest that NLX-112 could help mitigate the medical and societal burden caused by this disease."
The results will be presented in a 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗻 𝗪𝗲𝗱𝗻𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟱 (poster board # LBP38.31) and in an 𝗼𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗝𝘂𝗹𝘆 𝟳 (morning Hot Topics session). In addition to clinical data, a poster on the neuroprotective effects of NLX-112 in a mouse model of PD will be presented on Thursday, July 6, 2023 (poster board #P02.06).
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗲𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗹𝗶𝘅𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗟𝗫-𝟭𝟭𝟮
Neurolixis is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel drugs for treatment of central nervous system disorders including movement disorders, autism spectrum disorders, depression and pain. Neurolixis has built a platform of serotonin 5 HT1A receptor ‘biased agonists’ which more precisely target specific brain regions.
NLX-112 is an exceptionally selective 5-HT1A receptor full agonist that has previously shown favorable safety and tolerance in over 600 subjects during Ph1 and Ph2 trials for indications other than LID, but had never been administered to PwP. The recent study (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT05148884), which was supported by Parkinson's UK (grant DYS-20-02) and The Michael J. Fox Foundation (grant MJFF- 019508), investigated the effects of NLX-112 in PwP with troubling LID. Analysis of safety, tolerability and efficacy measures, including both LID and parkinsonism will be disclosed at the WPC meeting.
NLX-112 is also under study as a potential treatment for other movement disorders. Other drugs in the Neurolixis pipeline are NLX-101 (phase 1) for autism spectrum disorders and NLX-204 (preclinical) for depression and pain.
