Prominent Bank of America Office Building in Simi Valley, California Grabs Attention of Commercial Real Estate Investors
Anvers Capital Partners of Peak Commercial Continues to Represent Seller in Transaction
The long-standing occupancy of Bank of America and their recent commitment to the site further solidify the property's appeal.”SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, U.S., June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anvers Capital Partners (anverscp.com) of Peak Commercial, a leading commercial real estate brokerage in Southern California, and the exclusive representative of the seller, has announced that the recent listing of 450 American in Simi Valley, California — an impressive Bank of America single tenant facility — has attracted significant interest from commercial real estate investors. This prominent office campus, situated in a highly sought-after area of Los Angeles County, presents a lucrative investment opportunity.
— Jack Minassian, Managing Partner of Anvers Capital Partners
Originally built as an industrial facility in 1990 and later converted into office space in the late 1990s, this two-story office building boasts a substantial total area of approximately 209,404 square feet. Its prime location in Simi Valley positions it as a Grade-A property, offering investors the chance to acquire a prestigious asset.
Bank of America, the sole occupant of the building, is currently under a triple net (NNN) lease, ensuring stability and financial security for the potential buyer. The lease agreement incorporates an annual rental income increase of 3% and grants two additional five-year extension options beyond its expiration.
"450 American presents an exceptional opportunity for investors seeking a high-quality investment in a desirable location," says Jack Minassian, Managing Partner of Anvers Capital Partners. "The long-standing occupancy of Bank of America and their recent commitment to the site further solidify the property's appeal."
Boasting a 100% occupancy rate and a favorable capitalization rate of 8.78%, the property generates robust in-place cash flow. Priced at $36,500,000, the listing reflects a price-per-square-foot of $174, which is well below the estimated replacement cost. The property offers ample on-site parking, providing approximately 5.5 spaces per 1,000 rentable square feet. A dedicated parking structure contributes to the allure of the property, with a total of 1,148 parking spaces available, enhancing its desirability.
"Anvers Capital Partners continues to demonstrate their expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence," commended Will White, Office Manager at Peak Commercial (peakcommercial.com). "Their profound industry knowledge, meticulous attention to detail, and personalized approach have played a vital role in presenting this exceptional investment opportunity at 450 American."
Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Anvers Capital Partners or Peak Commercial to obtain further details about this exclusive listing. The sale of 450 American presents the opportunity to enter into a symbiotic relationship with a stable tenant, benefit from strong in-place cash flow, and acquire a prime asset in the heart of Simi Valley.
ABOUT PEAK COMMERCIAL:
Peak Commercial (www.peakcommercial.com) is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm that specializes in sales, leasing, management, and investment of commercial properties in Southern California. With over 30 years of experience and a team of dedicated professionals, Peak Commercial provides comprehensive solutions for owners, investors, tenants, and developers across various property types and markets. Peak Commercial is part of The Peak Companies, (peakcorp.com) a one-stop resource for a broad range of real estate services.
