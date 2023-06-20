Submit Release
Attorney General Bird to Co-host Dobbs Donation Drive Supporting Women and Children Across the Nation

DES MOINES- Attorney General Bird today announced that she is co-hosting a multistate donation drive to support more than 60 pregnancy centers across the U.S. from June 20 to June 24. The drive was created in celebration of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Iowa’s women's pregnancy centers offer comprehensive care to mothers, from the early stages of pregnancy to labor and delivery. Through the donation drive, resources are supplied to these centers to support the daily needs of mothers and their children. Every donation goes toward the mission of uplifting mothers and protecting the sanctity of life. 

How to Participate: 

  • Click HERE to view Iowa’s pregnancy centers’ wish lists; 
  • Purchase one or more items through the Amazon wish list; 
  • At checkout, select the pregnancy center’s shipping address, and the supplies will be shipped directly to the centers and used to help the women and children they support. 

“Together, we can make a difference in the lives of mothers and children across the nation,” said Attorney General Bird. “By donating critical baby supplies, we can each do our part to support women through motherhood, build up loving environments for mothers to raise their children in, and embolden a culture that promotes life. Every little bit helps.” 

Across the U.S., there are approximately 2,700 pregnancy centers that provide care and practical support to women and their children. Iowa is home to 65 of these life-affirming pregnancy resource centers that provide care to women and babies before and after birth. 

Attorney General Bird joined attorneys general from Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia in donation drives across the country.  

