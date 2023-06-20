Opening of a new building of the Military Commissariat of Khovaling district

TAJIKISTAN, June 20 - On June 20, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited Khovaling district of Khatlon Province on a working trip and first commissioned a new building of the Military Commissariat of the district.

The beautiful and modern building of the military commissariat of Khovaling district consists of a basement and two floors.

The new facility on the area of 260 square meters was built with modern architectural design and methods in accordance with modern military norms and requirements.

The customer of this facility is the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan, and favorable working conditions have been provided for the work of officers and general daily activities of personnel.

Inside the building there is an urgent duty station, a hall for holding various meetings, working rooms for military personnel and other living rooms, and the facility is equipped with all the necessary equipment and devices.

Offices are equipped with information technology, furniture, modern means of communication, surveillance cameras and other necessary equipment and accessories.