Presentation of the project of a holiday home for orphaned children and teenagers in Khovaling district

TAJIKISTAN, June 20 - During his working visit to Khovaling district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the project of a "Holiday home for orphaned children and teenagers" and gave useful instructions to the officials for the construction of this facility.

During the presentation, it was revealed that this facility is designed for seasonal recreation of 200 orphaned children and teenagers.

This facility will be built in one of the airy places of Khovaling district and will consist of 3 floors, where 23 rooms will be placed. The sleeping places will be built separately for girls and for boys. Also, according to the plan, vocational training classrooms for girls and boys will be organized in this resort, and during the vacation, children and teenagers will be involved in vocational training. Painting training classes are also held in separate well-equipped classrooms. It is also planned to build a cinema hall, a hall for cultural events, a canteen, and open spacious and beautiful walkways.

The presentation of this project showed that inside the building there will also be a medical center, a separate room for teachers, a dining room, and vacationers can also use the spacious library during their vacations.

The external appearance of the facility will be of a beautiful and modern design, and a swimming pool, beautiful and modern meeting rooms, a small sports field and a modern field for football games are to be placed in the courtyard of the resort. According to the project, the entire surroundings of the facility will be covered with greenery, and the necessary conditions will be provided for the tourists to walk.

The summer holiday home for orphaned children and teenagers will be built by businessman Rahmidin Karimov under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and according to the plan, its construction will be completed by the 35th anniversary of the Republic of Tajikistan's independence.

The foundation of this facility gives an opportunity for orphaned children and teenagers to spend their childhood in favorable conditions and at the same time to be involved in vocational training here.

During the introduction of the project, the great Leader of the Nation considered such an entrepreneur's initiative as an example and worthy of support, and gave useful advice to the officials to create favorable conditions for orphaned children and teenagers in this resort.