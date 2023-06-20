Days Inns - Canada Partners with Food Banks Canada to "Feed Summer"

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, ON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Days Inns - Canada, one of the country's leading hotel chains, today announced a meaningful donation to Food Banks Canada in aid of their impactful Food For All initiative. The contribution will play a vital role in restocking food banks, facilitating the distribution of large-scale donations, and swiftly sharing perishable items across Food Banks Canada's extensive countrywide network.

"Between record-high need, rising food costs, and declining donations, it's becoming harder and harder for food banks to keep up," said Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnership Officer, Food Banks Canada. Thanks to the generosity of partners like Days Inns - Canada, we can focus on ensuring our coast-to-coast-to-coast network of over 4,750 food banks and community agencies can serve Canadians in need by providing fresh, nourishing food."

All Days Inn locations across Canada are participating in the "Feed Summer" campaign from now until August 31, 2023. This campaign aims to benefit local food banks by encouraging guests and hotel teams to make monetary donations by scanning a unique QR code, volunteering or dropping off contributions at their nearest food bank, ultimately helping provide nutritious food to families in need.

"Last year, food bank use rose to the highest levels in Canadian history, accentuating the urgent need to address food insecurity. As a Canadian company, supporting local communities is paramount to us," said Irwin Prince, President and COO of Days Inns - Canada. "We recognize the immense demand for food banks, and we are very proud to be able to partner with Food Banks Canada."

Days Inns - Canada and its independent franchisees remain committed to serving their guests, employees and the communities in which they operate by engaging in programs and initiatives that assist Canadians in need.

Visit the Days Inn "Feed Summer" page on the Food Banks Canada website for more information on how to contribute to this important cause.

About Days Inns - Canada

Part of Realstar Hospitality, Days Inns Canada is one of the country's leading hotel chains with over 105 independently owned and operated properties and over 8,385 rooms. Its franchises cover a wide range of urban, airport and resort properties in primary and secondary markets across Canada. Every Days Inn by Wyndham in Canada participates in the Wyndham Rewards guest reward program. Part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), Days Inn by Wyndham is a globally recognized hotel brand with over 1,600 properties across 23 countries. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with approximately 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. For more information about Days Inns Canada, to make an online hotel reservation, or to become a Wyndham Rewards member, visit daysinn.ca or call the bilingual reservations hotline at 1 800 DAYS INN (1-800-329-7466). Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, and follow us on Instagram.

