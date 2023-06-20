Simulation Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Simulation Software Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s simulation software Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $14.2 billion in 2022 to $16.2 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 13%. Further, the market is expected to continue expanding, reaching a size of $26.7 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of more than 13%. North America was the largest region in the simulation software market in 2022.



The growth of autonomous vehicles is a key driver for this industry. Autonomous vehicles are vehicles capable of operating without human intervention, relying on their ability to sense and navigate their surroundings. Simulation software plays a crucial role in the development of autonomous vehicles, enabling validation, design, and optimization of products and solutions.

Major simulation software companies are Autodesk Inc., Ansys Inc., Bentley Systems, Dassault Systèmes SE, MathWorks Inc., Rockwell Automation, ESI Group, GSE Systems, SAP SE, Simulations Plus, Siemens AG, Simul8 Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, and Oracle.

Technological advancements represent a key trend in the simulation software market. Major market players are focused on creating innovative technologies that integrate machine learning, enabling the construction of realistic training and testing environments for deployment.

An example of this is Ansys, an engineering simulation software company that developed a machine learning-based partial differential equation solver in January 2022. This solution allows training with less data while maintaining accuracy, resulting in quicker and more effective simulations.

The global simulation software market is segmented as-

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Application: Product Engineering, Research And Development, Gamification

3) By Deployment: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By End-user Industry: Automotive, IT And Telecommunication, Aerospace And Defense, Energy And Mining, Education And Research, Electrical And Electronics, Other End-User Industries

The simulation software market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, highlighting its growth prospects, key drivers, major players, technological advancements, and regional dynamics. The report emphasizes the significant impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy, underscoring the challenges posed by economic sanctions, supply chain disruptions, inflation, and market fluctuations.

Simulation Software Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the simulation software market size, simulation software market segments, simulation software market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 5,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

